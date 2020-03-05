Mack Trucks Debuts MD Series at Work Truck Show

Mack Trucks unveiled its MD Series of medium-duty trucks during the Work Truck Show March 3 to 6 at the Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis.

Mack Trucks unveiled its Mack MD Series of medium-duty trucks during the Work Truck Show March 3 to 6 at the Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis. The Mack MD Series includes a Class 6 and Class 7 model, both of which are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 25,995 lbs., and the MD7, a Class 7 model, has a GVWR of 33,000 lbs.

"Mack is extremely proud to reach even more customers through our medium duty Mack MD6 and MD7 models," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. "With these trucks, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to 8 vehicles, and the Mack MD Series will enable us to meet the needs of those customers desiring Mack's legendary durability in a lighter weight GVWR configuration."

The Mack MD6 and MD7 models, available in 4x2 configurations, are ideal for dry van/refrigerated, tank truck, dump, stake and flatbed applications. A commercial driver's license (CDL) is not required to operate the MD6 model as long as the payload is non-hazardous.

The driver-focused interior of the Mack MD6 and MD7 models incorporate comfortable and ergonomic design features from Mack's Class 8 truck models, ensuring a quiet ride for drivers.

Offering a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings, the all-new cab of the MD6 and MD7 models feature a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 in. (261.6 cm). The MD Series also offers a clear back of cab and top of frame rail to make it easier for body builder adaptations.

Eight wheelbase lengths are offered with the Mack MD Series, supporting typical bodies ranging from 10 to 26 ft. (3 to 7.9 m). The vehicles come standard with 22.5-in. wheels or optional 19.5-in. wheels.

The exterior of the medium-duty models was inspired by the Mack Anthem, Mack's highway model, matching its bold look and styling through the grille and hood design.

The Mack MD Series will be supported through Geotab Go offering access to Mack OneCall agents, available 24/7 at the Mack Uptime Center based in Greensboro, N.C.

The Mack MD Series will be assembled at the Roanoke Valley Operations in Roanoke Valley, Va. Serial production begins in July.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.