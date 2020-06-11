--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Mack Trucks, NASCAR Thank Truckers, Frontline Hospital Workers with Mack Anthem Hauler Parade

Thu June 11, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


The haulers traveled to Martinsville, Va.-based Sovah Health to thank the frontline workers at the hospital and deliver special Mack-branded merchandise, including hats, ear buds and hand sanitizer.
The haulers traveled to Martinsville, Va.-based Sovah Health to thank the frontline workers at the hospital and deliver special Mack-branded merchandise, including hats, ear buds and hand sanitizer.

Mack Trucks, the "Official Hauler of NASCAR," recently hosted several of NASCAR's Mack Anthem haulers at its world headquarters in Greensboro, N.C., as part of its #thankatrucker campaign to recognize truckers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were grateful to have our NASCAR partners on campus today to help say ‘thank you' to the men and women of the trucking industry,' said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice president of marketing. "We recognize the sacrifices they've made to keep goods on our shelves and critical supplies moving throughout the coronavirus pandemic."

The visit was just one part of a day-long effort by Mack and NASCAR to thank critical workers. From Greensboro, the haulers traveled to Martinsville, Va.-based Sovah Health to thank the frontline workers at the hospital and deliver special Mack-branded merchandise, including hats, ear buds and hand sanitizer.

NASCAR's haulers were in the region in preparation for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

In its role as the "Official Hauler of NASCAR," Mack provides a fleet of Mack Anthem 70-inch stand-up sleeper models custom-designed to meet haul critical race technology and equipment from race to race throughout the grueling NASCAR season.

The NASCAR Mack Anthem models are equipped with a 505-hp Mack MP8 engine and a Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission. Also standard is Mack GuardDog Connect, an uptime solutions service that proactively monitors the truck to help prevent unplanned downtime events.

Mack Trucks also provides transportation for Richard Petty Motorsports' race team featuring the legendary number 43 racecar driven by Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

Mack's efforts supporting NASCAR and Richard Petty Motorsports were featured in "New Blood," an episode from season one of Mack's RoadLife video series. The episode focuses on the extreme coordination required to keep NASCAR racing, including interviews with Petty, Wallace and veteran hauler drivers. The episode is available at https://roadlife.tv.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

COVID-19 Mack Mack Trucks NASCAR On-Road Trucks TRUCKS