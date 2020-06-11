The haulers traveled to Martinsville, Va.-based Sovah Health to thank the frontline workers at the hospital and deliver special Mack-branded merchandise, including hats, ear buds and hand sanitizer.

Mack Trucks, the "Official Hauler of NASCAR," recently hosted several of NASCAR's Mack Anthem haulers at its world headquarters in Greensboro, N.C., as part of its #thankatrucker campaign to recognize truckers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were grateful to have our NASCAR partners on campus today to help say ‘thank you' to the men and women of the trucking industry,' said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice president of marketing. "We recognize the sacrifices they've made to keep goods on our shelves and critical supplies moving throughout the coronavirus pandemic."

The visit was just one part of a day-long effort by Mack and NASCAR to thank critical workers. From Greensboro, the haulers traveled to Martinsville, Va.-based Sovah Health to thank the frontline workers at the hospital and deliver special Mack-branded merchandise, including hats, ear buds and hand sanitizer.

NASCAR's haulers were in the region in preparation for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

In its role as the "Official Hauler of NASCAR," Mack provides a fleet of Mack Anthem 70-inch stand-up sleeper models custom-designed to meet haul critical race technology and equipment from race to race throughout the grueling NASCAR season.

The NASCAR Mack Anthem models are equipped with a 505-hp Mack MP8 engine and a Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission. Also standard is Mack GuardDog Connect, an uptime solutions service that proactively monitors the truck to help prevent unplanned downtime events.

Mack Trucks also provides transportation for Richard Petty Motorsports' race team featuring the legendary number 43 racecar driven by Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

Mack's efforts supporting NASCAR and Richard Petty Motorsports were featured in "New Blood," an episode from season one of Mack's RoadLife video series. The episode focuses on the extreme coordination required to keep NASCAR racing, including interviews with Petty, Wallace and veteran hauler drivers. The episode is available at https://roadlife.tv.

