Mack Trucks Parts Availability Remains Strong During COVID-19

As the trucking industry rises to meet the critical needs of society during the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, Mack Trucks continues to support its customers and dealers with strong parts availability.

"Mack customers and dealers can rest assured that we continue to have the critical parts available that keep trucks on the road rolling," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. "Mack distribution centers are running at full speed as normal, and we plan to keep our parts well-stocked for our customers."

Customers and dealers should order parts as they normally would and in a normal quantity, and Mack Parts Distribution Centers will continue to fulfill orders on a typical schedule. Customers also can utilize Mack SELECT Part Store, Mack's 24/7 online program that enables access to dealer inventory, offers pricing information and allows for online orders. All information is secure, and visitors are given a unique ID and password. Mack SELECT provides a complete order history, access to a VIN-specific catalog of parts and a variety of supplier catalogs and web links. Contact your Mack dealer to sign up for Mack SELECT.

Engineered to meet stringent specifications and quality requirements, Mack parts available for order include HVAC, accessories, batteries, cabs, powertrain, electric, engine, filters and fluids.

As part of its commitment to outstanding service and support, Mack dealers also are offering digital training for technicians to teach valuable skills during this time of social distancing. Some training is done through webinars, while other training is recorded so technicians can view the subject on a time that best suits their needs.

"During an uncertain time, one thing you can be certain about is Mack and its dealers are here to support you," Randall said. "We are dedicated to continuing to offer support for our dealers and customers at the same exceptional level they've come to expect from Mack Trucks."

As part of its efforts to help trucking companies and dealers navigate through the COVID-19 situation, Mack Trucks recently launched info.macktrucks.com/thankyou, an online resource offering useful information from government agencies and other key sources, as well as Mack-specific updates regarding ongoing 24/7 customer support from Mack OneCall agents, parts availability, production and a link to dealer locations.

The dedicated webpage also features a video expressing Mack's gratitude for the tireless efforts of truck customers, professional drivers, service technicians and dealers during these difficult times, as well as links to the #thankatrucker conversation on social media.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.