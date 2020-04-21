Mack Trucks Parts Availability Remains Strong During COVID-19

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Mack Trucks Parts Availability Remains Strong During COVID-19

Tue April 21, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


As the trucking industry rises to meet the critical needs of society during the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, Mack Trucks continues to support its customers and dealers with strong parts availability.
As the trucking industry rises to meet the critical needs of society during the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, Mack Trucks continues to support its customers and dealers with strong parts availability.

As the trucking industry rises to meet the critical needs of society during the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, Mack Trucks continues to support its customers and dealers with strong parts availability.

"Mack customers and dealers can rest assured that we continue to have the critical parts available that keep trucks on the road rolling," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. "Mack distribution centers are running at full speed as normal, and we plan to keep our parts well-stocked for our customers."

Customers and dealers should order parts as they normally would and in a normal quantity, and Mack Parts Distribution Centers will continue to fulfill orders on a typical schedule. Customers also can utilize Mack SELECT Part Store, Mack's 24/7 online program that enables access to dealer inventory, offers pricing information and allows for online orders. All information is secure, and visitors are given a unique ID and password. Mack SELECT provides a complete order history, access to a VIN-specific catalog of parts and a variety of supplier catalogs and web links. Contact your Mack dealer to sign up for Mack SELECT.

Engineered to meet stringent specifications and quality requirements, Mack parts available for order include HVAC, accessories, batteries, cabs, powertrain, electric, engine, filters and fluids.

As part of its commitment to outstanding service and support, Mack dealers also are offering digital training for technicians to teach valuable skills during this time of social distancing. Some training is done through webinars, while other training is recorded so technicians can view the subject on a time that best suits their needs.

"During an uncertain time, one thing you can be certain about is Mack and its dealers are here to support you," Randall said. "We are dedicated to continuing to offer support for our dealers and customers at the same exceptional level they've come to expect from Mack Trucks."

As part of its efforts to help trucking companies and dealers navigate through the COVID-19 situation, Mack Trucks recently launched info.macktrucks.com/thankyou, an online resource offering useful information from government agencies and other key sources, as well as Mack-specific updates regarding ongoing 24/7 customer support from Mack OneCall agents, parts availability, production and a link to dealer locations.

The dedicated webpage also features a video expressing Mack's gratitude for the tireless efforts of truck customers, professional drivers, service technicians and dealers during these difficult times, as well as links to the #thankatrucker conversation on social media.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

COVID-19 Mack Mack Trucks TRUCKS