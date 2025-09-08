The article emphasizes the importance of proper maintenance for maximizing the lifespan of haul trucks. It covers essential maintenance tasks such as regular inspections, tire selection, utilizing smart features, and high-performance supplies. Proactive maintenance strategies are highlighted to ensure optimal performance and longevity of haulers.

Whether it's an articulated dump truck or a rigid hauler, one truth applies to every haul truck: It's essential to any job site it's on. These rugged workhorses move material like no other machine can, which means their uptime and lifespan are critical to your success.

Spending a few minutes learning about (or refreshing your knowledge of) haul truck maintenance is a wise investment.

A note before jumping in: If your hauler is under warranty, get familiar with its terms so you don't do anything to invalidate it.

First Things First

Solid training for operators and technicians is the foundation for hauler longevity. People who use and care for machines properly are the front line for preventing issues. This includes reading the machine manual — it's full of information that could keep you from having to call for help.

Don't overlook your hauler's quality either. The purchase price is definitely a factor in machine choice, but the total cost of ownership (TCO) is equally important. Lower-quality steel, hand welds instead of robotic welds and poorly protected components are simply not as durable and will cost you more money and stress down the line.

Another key factor is tire selection. Choosing the right tires for the terrain affects almost every component you'll ever need to service. If you operate on rocky terrain, a thicker, tougher tire will reduce downtime and prevent unnecessary damage. If your hauler works in softer or smoother conditions, a wider and shallower tire tread is better for self-cleaning.

Well-maintained haul roads also make a big difference. Navigating craters, unsafe slopes and too-tight turns can add stress to a dump truck's suspension, frame and tires.

Smart Features, Supplies

Before we dive deeper into the act of maintaining your hauler, there are some machine features and supply decisions that support its lifespan too.

Look for a haul truck that makes changing tires as easy as possible. Some newer models allow a tire to be swapped without removing the entire rim, which saves time. It also is common for regularly accessed components to be grouped together and reachable from ground level. For those that aren't, some newer models include hidden ladders under the hood.

Today's off-road trucks increasingly come with some sort of automatic drive selection functionality that senses ground conditions and adjusts the differential locks or drive configuration accordingly. This eliminates guesswork for the operator and reduces stress on wear parts. A related offering that's starting to gain traction (pun intended) is terrain memory, which remembers slippery road segments and automatically optimizes traction control when driving those segments again.

Technology also can contribute to hauler health. Software on in-cab displays can help operators monitor important things like overloading, tire pressures and tire temperatures. Connected services like telematics also can report usage data and such trends as idle time and improper shifting or braking. The ability to see and address these issues can have a huge impact on component wear and tear.

In the same way you should consider TCO, it's worth considering high-performance fluids and filters. Some OEMs develop their own lubricants for their machines' specific temperatures, loads and speeds. Higher-quality supplies may cost a little more upfront, but longer service intervals easily make up for that. Using matched components — meaning the OEM makes or recommends them — also is smarter than using whatever is least expensive, because they optimize performance and last longer.

When it comes to fuel filters, prefilling them may seem like a shortcut but it's not recommended. It's nearly impossible to avoid introducing contaminants, and today's high-pressure fuel systems can't tolerate even the smallest amount. It only takes one time to cause damage to an injector, which can lead to performance issues and a long, expensive repair job.

Proactive Maintenance Strategies

It's time to get to the actual work of maintaining your hauler. The best place to start is wherever it's already sitting because daily inspection is key. Whoever is inspecting cannot assume everything is fine and zip through a checklist. Intentional inspections can prevent a lot of things from going wrong.

Here's what to look for:

● Tires: Inspect daily, cleaning off mud or dirt to check for cuts, cracks or irregular wear. Verify proper inflation. Rotate strategically based on wear patterns and road conditions.

● Leaks/Damage: Look for leaks, damaged or loose parts and cracks or misalignment on axles, frames and bodies.

● Safety Features: Ensure that all mirrors, cameras and lights are clean and functional. Test brake pressures as well as steering, retarder and fire suppression systems regularly. Check heating and air conditioning components during their respective seasons.

● Fluids/Filters: Check fluid temperatures, top off fluids that need it and keep filters and radiators cleaned out.

● Greasing: Follow the OEM's greasing intervals closely. On articulated haulers, all pivot points should be greased daily, and articulation pins, bushings and center hitches should be inspected for cracks or abnormal wear.

If your hauler spends a good chunk of time idling (and site traffic flow and operator behaviors are the best they can be), be aware of the consequences. Incomplete combustion means you'll likely have more carbon buildup in the engine and diluted oil that doesn't protect components as well. You may also need to change air and fuel filters more often to support the engine.

Clearly, staying ahead with proactive maintenance is the best way to keep your rigid or articulated haul truck up and running for as long as possible. A comprehensive fluid analysis at regular intervals is another smart step, as around 75 percent of downtime and repair costs can be traced to contaminated fluids.

A haul truck is a strong machine, but like any other piece of equipment, it requires some TLC. Maintain it well, and your hauler could be the lifeblood of your fleet for years and years to come.

Tyler Smith is product manager — articulated haulers, and Rob Palermo is product manager — rigid haulers, of Volvo Construction Equipment. Prior to joining Volvo CE in 2017, Smith worked as a field service technician at an equipment dealership. Before beginning work at Volvo in 2014, Palermo gained experience in project management, sales and utility work.

