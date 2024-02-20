Photo courtesy of Manitou With a height of just 6 ft. 4 in. and a width of 5 ft. 11 in., the MTA 519 can be easily transported to different job sites, with slinging points located at the front and rear of the machine.

Manitou Group, a world reference in the handling, aerial work platform and earth moving sectors, is expanding its range of telehandlers dedicated to the North American market with the launch of a new compact model at the ARA SHOW, the world's largest equipment rental event.

Other ranges also will be represented, with new MEWP (mobile elevating work platform) and compact loaders.

Compactness Combined With Performance

Almost a year after the launch of a new range of telehandlers at the ConExpo show, Manitou Group is expanding its range with a new, incredibly compact model, the Manitou MTA 519, also available under the Gehl brand as Gehl TH5-19.

With a height of just 6 ft. 4 in. and a width of 5 ft. 11 in., this telehandler can be easily transported to different job sites, with slinging points located at the front and rear of the machine. Its compact design makes the MTA 519 highly maneuverable in confined spaces, such as basements, city centers or through garage doors, with a turning radius of just 10 ft. 10 in.

The MTA 519 is now equipped with a universal skid-steer quick attach system that is supported with a full power ground engaging telescopic boom. Equipped with a hydrostatic transmission, this new model, though compact, ensures a high level of performance, with a maximum load capacity of up to 5,500 lbs. and a maximum working height of 19 ft. 1 in. Its outreach of up to 11 ft. 2 in. is ideal for loading and unloading materials on the second floor of a house, particularly during renovation work.

The ground clearance of 13 in. allows the MTA 519 to be used on all types of terrain.

Easy to Use

The MTA 519 has been designed to meet the needs of as many users as possible. Access to the cab is simple and step-free for ease of access. Once inside, the operator benefits from an ergonomic dashboard and excellent visibility.

A single joystick in the cab simplifies boom operations, making it easier to operate the machine. Because the attachment system is a universal skid-steer mount, the MTA 519 can be used with a very wide range of attachments. This allows rental companies to reuse attachments that work with their loader ranges.

An automatic parking brake also is standard on the MTA 519. Components are easy to access, so users can carry out maintenance operations with greater ease, thus reducing the total cost of ownership.

Complete Telehandler Range Built for North American Market

In addition to the new MTA 519, Manitou Group offers seven models launched in 2023, available under the Manitou (MTA range) and Gehl (TH range) brands. Manufactured at the Yankton facility in South Dakota, the new telehandler series is designed to meet the needs of the construction and rental markets in North America.

This range offers a lifting height of 19 to 55 ft., and lifting capacities of 5,500 to 12,000 lbs. The new design also offers improved visibility, enhanced comfort and performance, and a lower total cost of ownership. The design has been completely redesigned with a new cab, providing enhanced comfort and better visibility around the machine and on the attachment.

Noise pollution is greatly reduced to less than 80 dBA inside the cab. In the driver's cab, an intuitive dashboard provides operating and maintenance alerts, and the all-in-one joystick allows fingertip control of every function.

For enhanced comfort and safety, this range also features an automatic parking brake.

Steve Kiskunas, product manager of the MTA telehandler range, said, "We can now offer a complete new range of telehandlers for our rental customers, from 5,500 to 12,000 lbs. and offer lifting heights of 19 ft. to 55 ft. This enables us to meet the many needs of the construction and events sectors. Our products are particularly robust, and bring a high level of performance to our users."

Manitou Group also has worked on reducing TCO with more robust components for better residual value. Design innovations have also been introduced, including easier access to the engine, reducing preventive maintenance costs by 8.7 percent compared to the previous range.

This range of telehandlers also is represented at the ARA SHOW by the Manitou MTA 1055.

New Mid-Frame Range of Skid-Steers, Track Loaders

Last March, Manitou Group expanded its range of skid and track loaders with six new mid-frame models available under the Manitou and Gehl brands respectively. Five major aspects have been improved on this range: safety, comfort, productivity, simplification and ease of maintenance. These compact loader models boast capacities ranging from 2,100 to 2,750 lbs. with a 12 percent increase in breakout force over the previous range.

The cab has been redesigned with a folding door, and excellent visibility due to a new window and roof design. The vertical lift arm also has been redesigned to provide better lateral visibility for the operator.

A number of innovations have been incorporated into the new range, including keyless start requiring only code activation, LED lighting, and a "Pilot" joystick system.

The lift-up cab and centralized service points also facilitate maintenance of the various models. This new mid-frame range of compact track loaders is represented at ARA SHOW 2024 with the Manitou 2300 VT model. A new 1950 RT model also will be presented at the ARA SHOW. This track loader with a radial lift arm design boasts a high load capacity, up to 1,950 lbs. with a height to hinge pin of 120 in. This model features a new counterweight for greater stability and high-quality tracks

Deployment of Electric MEWP Range in U.S.

The Group continues to roll out its "Oxygen" low emissions range. The ATJ 60e all-terrain platform (200 ATJe in Europe), with a platform working height of 65 ft. 7 in., is available in a four-wheel-steered version for greater maneuverability and a basket that can now accept 550 lbs. of full load, 66 lbs. more than the two-wheel-steered version. The TCO is reduced with an almost 50 percent decrease in maintenance costs compared to the internal combustion version.

Arnaud Boyer, VP Marketing & Product Development, added, "This continues the expansion of our U.S.-bound MEWP line. With 14 models now on offer, we are strengthening our position in a market with very high potential for Manitou Group. We will continue to extend electrification to other ranges in accordance with the objectives of our CSR roadmap."

To demonstrate the breadth of its aerial platform range, Manitou Group also exhibits two other MEWP models at the ARA SHOW, with the VJR 26 electric "compact" vertical lift, that can reach platform heights of 26 ft., and the TJ 65+ straight boom with a telescopic jib reaching platform heights up to 65 ft. handling a larger capacity up to 900 lbs.

