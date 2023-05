(McCann Industries photo)

McCann Industries Inc. won the Case 2022 Power Tan Sales Excellence award for tractor loader backhoes, tractor loaders and rough-terrain forklifts.

(L-R back row) are Jim McCann, Steve Roggeman, Glenn Hayward and Pete Altenberger. (L-R front row) are George Willer, Jay Courtney, Tom Hagen (Case) and Mike Bergstrom (Case).

