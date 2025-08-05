MDT plans to replace outdated Sportsman's Bridge on MT Highway 82 due to increased traffic and larger vehicles. The $20 million project includes a new 706-ft.-long bridge with improved features. Changes impact Fishing Access Site, now moved to the west bank with new amenities. Construction aims to enhance safety and infrastructure for Flathead County residents and visitors.

Montana Department of Transportation photo The existing Sportsman’s Bridge near Bigfork, Mont.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is preparing to replace Sportsman's Bridge on Montana Highway 82 (MT 82) northwest of Bigfork, announcing on July 22, 2025, that construction would begin in August, flatheadbeacon.com reported.

The narrow bridge crossing the Flathead River was built in 1955 and wasn't designed to accommodate today's larger vehicles or the increased traffic due to the growth in population and tourism in the Flathead Valley.

MDT will replace the existing 686-ft.-long bridge with a new 706-ft.-long structure featuring two 12-ft. travel lanes and two 10-ft. shoulders. The new $20 million bridge will be built next to the south side of the existing structure.

Sletten Construction is the project's contractor, flatheadbeacon.com reported.

Shifting Sportsman's Bridge to the south will impact the Sportsman's Bridge Fishing Access Site (FAS) on the east bank of the Flathead River. This change will reduce the amount of shoreline available and eliminate the existing access to the site. MDT has been working with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) to reduce any impacts as much as possible.

The existing FAS was initially planned to be modified and upgraded near the same location on the east bank of the river. However, after listening to public feedback and assessing available options, FWP is now developing a new FAS on the west side of the Flathead River, off Oldenburg Road.

The new FAS will include:

• a new, concrete, low-water boat ramp;

• a parking area with 39 truck/trailer parking stalls, 11 standard vehicle parking stalls and one standard car and one truck/trailer Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-accessible parking stall; and

• an ADA-accessible restroom.

A left turn lane and a right turn slip lane will be constructed on MT 82 at the intersection with Oldenburg Road to enhance access to the new FAS. A right turn slip lane is a short stretch of road that allows vehicles to turn right without entering the intersection.

Initial plans for the new FAS on the east side of the Flathead River included building turning lanes on MT 82 at the intersection with Hanging Rock Drive. Construction of the new left- and right-hand turn lanes at Hanging Rock Drive will continue as planned.

"Sportsman's Bridge is an important link for residents, recreationists and travelers in Flathead County, and this new structure will serve the community for decades to come," MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen told flatheadbeacon.com.

In 2009, MDT determined the structure was "deficient based on deck width and traffic volume." At that time, the bridge was nominated for rehabilitation, widening or replacement, according to flathead-beacon.com.

In 2019, the agency described the existing bridge as "functionally obsolete" in a letter to FWP.

