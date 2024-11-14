List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    VIDEO: Mecalac Introduces Multifunctional Compact Loaders With Foldable Canopies

    Mecalac introduces foldable-canopy compact loaders in the MCL series, ideal for landscaping and agriculture. Quick-folding canopy allows use in limited overhead clearance areas, maximizing productivity. Features M-Drive, Speed Control, and adaptability with various attachments.

    Thu November 14, 2024 - National Edition
    Mecalac



    Foldable-canopy MCL loaders make agricultural tasks such as stacking bales, managing fodder and cleaning stables simple and efficient.   (Photo courtesy of Mecalac) The foldable-canopy MCL loaders are engineered to excel in confined spaces, specializing in landscaping and agricultural applications.   (Photo courtesy of Mecalac) Operators can reduce the machine’s height to less than 6.6 ft., allowing them to drive in areas with limited clearance, operate seamlessly indoors and navigate under carports and garage doors with swift, agile performance.   (Photo courtesy of Mecalac)

    Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment, offers a foldable-canopy version of the MCL2, MCL4, MCL6 and MCL8 — part of its MCL compact loader line.

    The foldable-canopy MCL loaders offer an ideal solution in landscaping and especially agriculture applications, according to the manufacturer.

    Photo courtesy of Mecalac

    The quick-folding canopy allows operators to leverage the loaders' benefits in areas with limited overhead clearance, making a spot once inaccessible to machines now a reality. This compactness is especially valuable on a farm where operators are completing work in areas such as livestock stalls and milk parlors.

    "Space can come at a premium in some work sites, but that doesn't mean productivity must be sacrificed," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. "Engineering compact loaders with a folding canopy gives our customers an efficient option to thrive in areas not previously reachable with similar equipment."

    The MCL loaders are compact but robust machines providing features and functionality not found in other machines their size. A folding canopy allows users to work in areas inaccessible by traditional, larger loaders. The loaders are equipped with hydraulic and maneuverability options, M-Drive and Speed Control. With M-Drive, the engine speed can be controlled independently of travel speed, allowing power and hydraulic flow to be adapted to best suit the job at hand. Speed Control allows operators to set the maximum travel speed from 1 mph to the max speed of 19 mph (MCL6 & MCL8 only).

    Photo courtesy of Mecalac

    Operators can easily fold down the canopy in seconds by removing a pin on each column and simply pushing the roof back. This reduces the machine's height by as much as 1 ft. to less than 6.6 ft., allowing them to drive in areas with limited clearance, operate seamlessly indoors and navigate under carports and garage doors with swift, agile performance.

    With exceptional balance between compactness and lifting capacity, MCL loaders can accommodate a range of attachments, including buckets, grapple forks, pallet forks and shredders. An extended boom enhances material handling productivity, making tasks such as stacking bales, managing fodder and cleaning stables simple and efficient.

    The MCL series' optimum height-to-width-to-length ratio ensures agility on any job site. Each machine has a 45-degree articulation that keeps the front wheels traveling in the same path as the rear wheels while driving. A 10-degree oscillation allows for a strong follow-up and maximum traction wherever the machine might travel, including on uneven ground.

    Photo courtesy of Mecalac

    For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    \\ \\ \\