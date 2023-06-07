List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Mecalac Offers Compact Wheeled Excavators to North American Market

    Wed June 07, 2023 - National Edition
    Mecalac


    Using Mecalac’s hydraulic quick coupler, transitions between attachments such as buckets or forks can be made in under a minute from inside the cab.
    Using Mecalac’s hydraulic quick coupler, transitions between attachments such as buckets or forks can be made in under a minute from inside the cab.
    Although compact, the MWR series does not sacrifice on power. A 75-hp (55.4-kW) engine is standard on each model.

    Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, offers its award-winning MWR Series of wheeled excavators to the North American market.

    Consisting of three models — 7MWR, 9MWR and 11MWR — the series features a range of benefits to help meet the needs of operations in the construction, landscaping and forestry industries, as well as municipalities and utility construction.

    The MWR Series of wheeled excavators are purpose-built to allow for maximum maneuverability in tight working areas, offering the flexibility and versatility of a skid steer or compact track loader in one machine and delivering higher speed and mobility than tracked excavators.

    "Traditionally, wheeled excavators have enjoyed less popularity in North America because the open spaces and greater distances to travel favored larger equipment. That is no longer the case. As supply chain challenges continue and trucking costs increase, hauling equipment is becoming more expensive. Compounding that is the fact that job sites are getting smaller and labor shortages plague nearly every industry and business. These trends make it easy to recognize that the North American market needs compact equipment and the specific advantages that the wheeled excavator offers," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America.

    "Mecalac has more than 40 years of experience building and fine tuning our wheeled excavators; and we believe the North American market is ready for this new approach to work."

    Each of the three models in the MWR series offers speed in a compact footprint. The smallest of the three, the 7MWR, offers variable speed between 0 and 19 mph. Two of the larger models, the 9MWR and 11MWR, provide contractors standard travel speeds between 0 and 12 mph with an option for enhanced speed up to 22 mph on the 9MWR and up to 19 mph on the 11MWR. The speed in combination with the versatility of these machines provide operations with substantial benefits in productivity and efficiency by significantly reducing travel time on the job site and between jobs.

    The MWR series machines have a center of gravity that is 20 percent lower than other models while still maintaining a high ground clearance. The unique combination ensures exceptional stability even while operating off-road and on slopes and simultaneously reduces the risk of undercarriage damage from obstacles on the ground, according to the manufacturer.

    With four-wheel steering, the MWR series machines are maneuverable and feature a turn radius 2.5 times more compact than a traditional wheeled excavator.

    Although compact, the MWR series does not sacrifice on power. A 75-hp (55.4-kW) engine is standard on each model. Lifting capacity ratio is best in class, with the smallest model able to lift 3 metric tons at 10 ft. (3 m) through 360 degrees.

    Using Mecalac's hydraulic quick coupler, transitions between attachments such as buckets or forks can be made in under a minute from inside the cab. Equipped with a set of forks, the MWR machines can replace a telescopic handler or rough terrain forklift and another operator. The Mecalac boom system even allows for unloading pallets below grade.

    "We're confident that the MWRs will be a game-changer for contractors and operators in North America for years to come," Bigwood said.

    "By combining a compact footprint with a balanced design that is powerful, versatile and user-friendly, the MWR Series achieves higher levels of productivity than ever before, making it a valuable addition to any job site. There are wheeled excavators, and there are Mecalac MWR wheeled excavators."

    All MWR models in North America come standard with MyMecalac, the company's fleet management technology. The onboard telematics system delivers everything from high-level summaries to specific machine details, including maintenance, inspection and damage notifications, to empower fleet managers to boost efficiency and machine uptime.

    For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

    




