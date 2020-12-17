“Mecalac equipment is compact, highly maneuverable and the most innovative machines our industry has seen in the last 50 years,” said Adam Stegeman, vice president of operations of Trekker Group. The dealer will offer Mecalac’s MCR Series and MWR Series at six locations throughout Florida.

Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, welcomed Trekker Group to its growing dealer network.

The Trekker Group is one of five dealers Mecalac added in 2020 to expand coverage across North America.

Trekker Group will offer Mecalac's line of crawler skid-excavators — the MCR Series — as well as the company's MWR Series of wheeled excavators and AS Series swing loaders.

"Growing a brand — especially one as unique as Mecalac — requires a strong partner with exemplary customer service," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America.

"Trekker Group recognizes Mecalac's potential for their landscaping and construction customers. They also have the support network necessary for helping us foster a whole new way of thinking about the job site."

As part of Trekker's equipment lineup, Mecalac's newly updated 6MCR, 8MCR and 10MCR offer enhanced speed, productivity and compact operation over traditional mini-excavators, according to the manufacturer.

The machines combine the quickness of a skid steer with the 360-degree rotation of an excavator for versatility and faster travel speeds two times. Using a range of attachments, contractors can do the job of several machines with a single unit, freeing up resources and space and boosting productivity.

"Partnering with Mecalac is an ideal fit with our customer base," said Adam Stegeman, vice president of operations of Trekker Group. "We focus on site work, utilities, water treatment plants, pool contractors, landscapers and municipalities. Job sites are often crowded and difficult to access. Mecalac equipment is compact, highly maneuverable and the most innovative machines our industry has seen in the last 50 years. With Mecalac our customers can be more resourceful and efficient. We're happy to be able to help make that happen."

Trekker Tractor also will offer the 7MWR, 9MWR, 11MWR and 15MWR, which feature a design that addresses pain points often encountered with wheeled excavators. The MWR models provide enhanced stability, improved accessibility for the operator and a compact working radius.

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.