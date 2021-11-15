In preparation for the opening of its new location in mid-December, Messick's Equipment will be hosting a unique "tractor parade" on Nov. 20 beginning at 8:00 am.

Approximately 100 pieces of equipment will drive along the 7-mi. route from the current Messick's location in Elizabethtown to the new location in Mount Joy. Members of the public are welcome to observe as able along the route while 100 customer volunteers shift the store's current inventory to the new location.

Beginning at the Elizabethtown store at 187 Merts Drive, the route will follow Cloverleaf, Milton Grove and Strickler Roads to the new address at 1475 Strickler Road, Mount Joy. The parade is expected to conclude at 10 a.m. at the new location. This once-in-a-lifetime event is sure to delight community members of all ages.

The parade route, which can be found at www.messicks.com/tractor-parade, avoids major thoroughfares for safety and provides a scenic drive through the countryside for its volunteer drivers.

Messick's Equipment plans to start serving customers at the new location prior to Christmas 2021, and will hold an open house event for the public in January 2022. Its team is excited to expand upon the exceptional level of service customers have come to expect from Messick's.

Additionally, the new Mount Joy facility affords Messick's the ability to offer customers the following:

Increased equipment displays on site, both inside and out

Consolidation of all parts inventory into one building

Additional parking and improved traffic flow for customers

Sales, service, rental, and parts departments available in one showroom

Seminar space for year-round training and educational opportunities for both customers and employees

Industry partner businesses conveniently located within the Messick's showroom

With the new facility's vastly expanded capabilities, Messick's will continue to serve as the premier hub for agriculture, construction and outdoor power equipment sales, parts, and service both locally and worldwide.

For more information, visit www.messicks.com.

