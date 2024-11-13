List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Metso Launches Renewed Metso Plus Concept Focused On Customer Benefits

    Metso launches Metso Plus concept, emphasizing sustainability benefits for customers. Renamed from Planet Positive for EU compliance, offers energy-efficient products to help reduce CO2 emissions and improve productivity. Metso commits to exceeding expectations with enhanced technologies and expert services.

    Wed November 13, 2024 - National Edition
    Metso


    Photo courtesy of Metso

    Sustainability is at the core of Metso's strategy.

    In 2021, Metso launched its Planet Positive approach as a concrete answer to tackling the sustainability challenges of its customer industries. Ever since, the products and services included in Metso's sustainable portfolio have been important to differentiate the company.

    To date, Metso has more than 100 products in its portfolio of sustainable products. These products are demonstrably more energy or water efficient than the industry benchmark or Metso's previous generation products. They provide added benefits to the customers, helping them cut their CO2 emissions, reduce pollution to land, air and soil, increase circularity and safety, and improve productivity.

    To comply with the proposed changing EU legislation and to emphasize its focus on supporting its customers with their key challenges, Metso is renaming its Planet Positive offering to Metso Plus. Similarly, the former Planet Positive label will change and have a new design.

    "Our focus is on driving the development of more sustainable solutions together with our customers. We believe that we can enable the biggest positive change by supporting them in their sustainability ambitions while driving the industry towards more sustainable practices," said Marius Verwoerd, head of Metso's Sustainability.

    Metso Plus. Ask for more.

    Metso Plus builds on the company's extensive expertise and the reliability of its products and services supporting customers from pit to port. The offering marks Metso's commitment to go beyond and exceed expectations — by continuously enhancing technologies and providing additional sustainability benefits for both customers and the environment. Metso's R&D initiatives aim at expanding this portfolio.

    "The comprehensive Metso Plus portfolio of equipment, parts and expert services has been designed to deliver more performance to where it's most needed. More value, more efficiency, more possibilities, more foresight and more sustainability. We encourage our customers to ask for more, and we will deliver," the company said.

    For more information, visit metso.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




