The Wheeler Street site is the former home of the Spaulding Fibre Company, which was a pillar of the Tonawanda community for more than 80 years.

Milton CAT, the Northeast's Caterpillar (CAT) equipment dealer, has opened its 13th location, a 40,000 sq. ft. purpose-built, Tonawanda, N.Y., facility.

Every feature of the facility is in place to improve safety and efficiency so Milton CAT can support western New York equipment owners with machine sales, machine service, Cat parts, Cat work tools, hydraulic hose repair, and Trimble technology from SITECH Northeast, the manufacturer said.

The location also offers generator rentals, Cat merchandise and has a two-acre machine operation and demonstration area.

The Wheeler Street site is the former home of the Spaulding Fibre Company, which was a pillar of the Tonawanda community for more than 80 years.

"We are extremely excited to serve and support the Buffalo area with equipment, machine control technology and timely service from our new state-of-the-art and strategically located facility. We are proud to call this historic site our new home and we look forward to carrying on Spaulding's legacy as an involved member of Tonawanda's business community," said Machine Sales Manager Jason Pierce.

The facility's 10,000 sq. ft safety-oriented earthmoving machine service shop features heated floors to keep technicians comfortable and to dry equipment, three in-floor scissor lifts with 12,000 lb. capacity each for compact machines, four cranes from Simmers Crane Design & Services of Tonawanda, five oil reels that dispense triple-filtered oil, and all the tools and equipment required for a wide range of service tasks.

The parts department features a fully stocked hydraulic hose repair center with most repairs being done in under 30 minutes and an automated vertical lift parts stocking system (VLM) that stores 22,000 different line items on revolving tracks that automatically come down when a part is sourced by the system.

Ninety-six percent of parts orders can be fulfilled from Tonawanda's inventory. If a part is not in stock, it will come on the nightly shuttle from Milton CAT headquarters in Milford, Mass., or CAT's parts depot in York, Pa., and be available as soon as the next business day.

Customers also can pick their parts up at one of several conveniently located drop boxes throughout western New York. The drop boxes are accessible 24 hours a day.

Tonawanda is the first Milton CAT location with a SITECH Northeast presence. SITECH Northeast is an authorized, independent provider of Trimble site positioning, machine control technology, training, support and service. The facility's demo area will be used for CAT machine and Trimble technology sales and training demonstrations.

To celebrate the opening of the Tonawanda facility, Milton CAT hosted an open house that included tours, machine and technology demonstrations, capability information stations, red tag specials, Global Operator Challenge and refreshments.

Today's top stories