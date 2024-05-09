Iron Auction Group held an unreserved truck and equipment auction April 24, 2024, in Midland, N.C.

Approximately 650 bidders from the United States, Mexico, Vietnam, Canada and Pakistan vied for a strong selection of excavators, artic trucks, dozers, wheel loaders, skid steers. CTLs, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, attachments, tools and more.

The largest item to go on the block was a John Deere 300D end dump off-road truck and the highest sold item was a 2015 Caterpillar 349FL excavator at $55,000. CEG

