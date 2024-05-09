List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Approximately 650 Bidders Participate in Iron Auction Sale in Midland, North Carolina

    Thu May 09, 2024 - Southeast Edition #10
    CEG


    Iron Auction Group held an unreserved truck and equipment auction April 24, 2024, in Midland, N.C.

    Approximately 650 bidders from the United States, Mexico, Vietnam, Canada and Pakistan vied for a strong selection of excavators, artic trucks, dozers, wheel loaders, skid steers. CTLs, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, attachments, tools and more.

    The largest item to go on the block was a John Deere 300D end dump off-road truck and the highest sold item was a 2015 Caterpillar 349FL excavator at $55,000. CEG

    (L-R): Sam Ingram and Matt McGaffee, both of Iron Auction Group, welcome Marty Maness and Mickey Flinchum, both of Maness Grading in Robbinsville, N.C. (CEG photo)
    Lauson Purser (L) of L.B. Purser Grading & Clearing in Midland, N.C., and Greg Lynn of Carolina Excavation & Grading in Midland, N.C., were both in the market for a large dozer and this Komatsu D155 was just what they were looking for. (CEG photo)
    Jaremine Lloyd (L) and Darrell Turner, both of Turner Grading & Development, were looking for a medium-sized excavator with a few hours on it. They decided this Kobelco SK210 could suit their needs. (CEG photo)
    Cameron Hahn of Hahn Development in Charlotte checked out a few of the compact track loaders and hoped to take one home. (CEG photo)
    This Cat excavator was sold to a contractor in Myrtle Beach. (CEG photo)
    This pair of Cat rollers were sold to a paving contractor in Knoxville, Tenn. (CEG photo)
    Charlie Donaldson (L) of Donaldson Grading in Denver, N.C., and James Harden of Hardens Heavy Equipment in Statesville discuss the excavators they intend to bid on. (CEG photo)
    Dan Wilcox (L) of Wilcox and Co. in Charlotte, N.C., and Ross McMillan of Iron Auction Group go over a few pertinent items before the sale begins. (CEG photo)
    This pair of John Deere artic trucks were sold to an exporting company in Miami. (CEG photo)




