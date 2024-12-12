Molabo unveils ISCAD motor tech for off-highway and industrial gear, with ONOX electric tractor boasting battery-swapping system for eco-friendly, efficient farming. Safe Aries drives offer power up to 150 kW at 48V, revolutionizing low-voltage drives for various heavy-duty applications.

Photo courtesy of Molabo The ONOX tractor, when combined with on-farm biogas, wind or solar photovoltaics, enhances independence and resilience to fluctuating diesel prices, reduces emissions and may lower operational costs while increasing profit margins.

Molabo is introducing its revolutionary ISCAD (Intelligent Stator Cage Drive) motor technology to the off-highway, industrial and commercial markets. The ISCAD technology can deliver 25–200 kW peak power and up to 150 kW continuous power at just 48 V.

The company's first off-highway application of this technology is the ONOX, a fully electric tractor equipped with an innovative, award-winning battery-swapping system. The tractor integrates four 50 kW Aries 50 drives: two main drives and two power take-offs (PTOs). This configuration provides ample power for tackling tough terrain.

The two PTOs deliver clean, quiet electric energy to power farming implements like hay cutters, balers, disc harrows, mowers, diggers or grinders.

"There were several reasons why we chose to partner with Molabo," said Daniel Hornung, project manager of ONOX. "The motor delivers approximately 40 percent more power than our previous generation at just 48 volts. The motor is also quite compact in design and has an integrated motor controller for simplicity."

Currently, more than 65,000 farms in Germany produce renewable energy. The ONOX tractor, when combined with on-farm biogas, wind or solar photovoltaics, enhances independence and resilience to fluctuating diesel prices, reduces emissions and may lower operational costs while increasing profit margins.

The ONOX tractor's battery-swapping system eliminates downtime for charging and doesn't require a powerful grid connection — an installation that can be expensive or unavailable in rural areas. Instead, the batteries charge from the renewables generated on the farm, and operators swap depleted batteries in just five minutes. Additionally, ONOX batteries can serve as auxiliary or emergency energy storage for the facility, helping to stabilize the local electric grid.

The ONOX tractor is suitable for light farming or homesteading applications and is currently in its final approval and testing phases.

Game-Changing Technology for Off-Highway Vehicles, Equipment

"After successful entries in the recreational and commercial marine segments, we're thrilled to offer our low-voltage electric drive systems to the off-highway, industrial, agricultural and commercial segments," said Adrian Patzak, COO of Molabo GmbH. "Our touch-safe Aries drives are a game changer for equipment manufacturers. In the past, low-voltage drives were only available up to 30 kW. Thanks to our patented ISCAD technology, OEMs can now develop powerful emission-free vehicles and equipment that are easy to certify, service, and maintain."

Currently, most electrified off-highway vehicles are built on high-voltage automotive platforms. However, off-highway equipment is often used in remote or rural areas where access to high-voltage trained service personnel and specialized tools may be limited. With Aries drives, service and maintenance can be performed on-site.

"We wanted to make it as easy and safe as possible for existing trained staff to maintain the tractor," said Hornung.

Enabling Emission-Free Farming and More

While the ONOX tractor is breaking new ground in the agriculture industry, Molabo technology also is being applied in other heavy-duty sectors such as generators and factory equipment that previously relied on high-voltage motors.

"The opportunities are endless," said Patzak. "We're looking forward to working with more innovative companies to electrify their product offerings."

About MOLABO GmbH

Founded in 2016 in Ottobrunn near Munich, MOLABO GmbH develops and manufactures advanced electric drives with 48-volt low-voltage technology for mobility and marine industries, focusing on innovation, sustainability and performance. The company's mission is to enable sustainable mobility worldwide with safe-to-touch low-voltage electric solutions.

For more information, visit www.molabo.com.

