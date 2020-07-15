--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Monroe Tractor Welcomes District Sales Rep Mark Roberts to Cover Northern New York Territory

Wed July 15, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Mark Roberts


Mark Roberts
Mark Roberts

Monroe Tractor has announced Mark Roberts as district sales manager of its Syracuse, N.Y., location.

Roberts brings 11 years of highway and road building experience along with 10 years of experience selling rugged fiber optic assemblies and test equipment for military and high definition applications.

"I am extremely excited to be part of Monroe Tractor and can't wait to get after it while building relationships with our customers," said Roberts.

"We are excited to welcome Mark to help expand our wide range of equipment and services we offer" said Mark Wisniewski, Syracuse branch manager. "The diverse expertise he brings in machinery is an asset to our northern N.Y. customers."

Roberts looks forward to meeting and assisting customers for all their equipment needs, regardless of the brand they own.

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.



