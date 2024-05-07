Photo courtesy of Rototilt Rototilt’s production facility is powered by fossil-free energy, and the extended factory is being built with an advanced energy recovery system. The heat from the welding process is recovered via the ventilation system, thereby reducing both energy consumption and the climate footprint.

Rototilt, which develops and manufactures tiltrotators for the global market, is investing heavily in the future by expanding its factory in Vindeln, Sweden. The extensive investment includes the development of a modern robotic welding facility at a cost of approximately SEK 35 million.

"Even though the economic situation is challenging right now, we believe in continued growth and require greater flexibility and capacity in order to meet our customers' high demands. This investment is a step to improve our position, enabling us to deliver with speed and precision, which is crucial in our market segment," said Anders Jonsson, CEO

A new robotic welding system is currently being introduced, linking up handling robots and welding robots. The investment is generating customer value by providing opportunities for improved delivery times and quality. The construction project, which was launched in October 2023, includes an expansion of the factory totalling 11,625 sq. ft., spread over two floors.

The new welding section will be ready for final inspection in May 2024.

"The global situation is placing new demands on us, and we are dealing with this at the same time as attempting to develop our business. We are now creating the conditions to improve our delivery precision, which is something we are constantly focusing on, since we know how important it is for our customers," said Jonsson.

Rototilt's production facility is powered by fossil-free energy, and the extended factory is being built with an advanced energy recovery system. The heat from the welding process is recovered via the ventilation system, thereby reducing both energy consumption and the climate footprint.

The factory's primary heating source is district heating, which is produced from local biofuel.

"The new welding facility will contribute to a lower proportion of goods transport. All the elements that are contributing are important, and we are constantly thinking about how we can reduce our climate footprint," said Ida Skaring, sustainability strategist at Rototilt.

During the autumn 2023, Rototilt also invested in one of Sweden's largest private charging parks, with 178 vehicle spaces outside the factory in Vindeln. All the parking spaces are equipped with sockets for engine heaters as well as electric car charging.

"We are proud to be creating a greener workplace and to be supporting the ongoing transition to sustainable travel. Half of our employees commute from other municipalities, and this development is making it easier for anyone who drives an electric car to get to the workplace. It will hopefully also encourage more people to switch to an electric car. Our aim is not only to offer innovative products, but also a production facility that is in line with the highest sustainability standards," said Jonsson.

