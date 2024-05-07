After several years in development, the first phase of a mixed-use project known as the African Center in southwestern Philadelphia is expected to begin construction in the coming weeks.

The $23 million complex is dubbed a "beacon of cultural pride" in Africatown, a community that has grown considerably in the past two decades, according to a May 6 report by Philadelphia's WHYY Public Radio.

There are an estimated 125,000 Black immigrants — most of whom hail from countries across Africa — in the city's metro area, according to an analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts. Data shows that between 2000 and 2019, Philly's population of Black immigrants grew by 121 percent, not including more recent asylum seekers migrating from African nations.

"Philadelphia has been more welcoming to us than many other cities in the United States; now we have found our niche," Voffee Jabateh, founder and executive director of the Africa Cultural Alliance of North America (ACANA) told WHYY.

All the entrances of the African Center will face 55th Street near Chester Avenue with plans for both a retrofitted commercial space and new construction.

On the ground floor, an old dry cleaners will become a full-service restaurant and more retail shops. The headquarters for the nonprofit Africa Cultural Alliance of North America, which offers immigration services, is slated to occupy the second story, while office space is planned for the center's third floor.

In addition, a vacant lot behind the dry cleaners will combine a new community center with a a cultural performance venue, health clinic and day care, WHYY reported.

African-owned businesses already exist along stretches of the city's Baltimore, Woodland, Elmwood and Chester avenues, including restaurants, retail shops and wholesale operations.

"Southwest Philadelphia is emerging as a trading hub for all things African," Jabateh explained.

Future plans call for a business assistance center and affordable apartments in the district.

The three-fold project is known as Dolakeh Square, which borrows its moniker from the West African language Mano and means "working together for one purpose."

The concept for Africatown is borrowed from Center City's Chinatown and the African Center is modeled after the Crane Community Center.

African Center's Funding Has Many Sources

WHYY noted that about three years ago, Jabateh met Ahsan Nasratullah, president of JNA Capital and CEO of Global City Regional Center, and the financial architect behind the Chinatown community center.

Since then, the pair have worked with international investors, and local and global banks, in addition to securing government grants.

"We were able to raise money to purchase about half a city block," said Nasratullah. "We're building Phase 1 now, and over the next couple years that half a city block will become the center of social services, cultural services and economic activity."

JNA Capital, along with Fattah Capital Advisors — run by former Pennsylvania Congressman Chaka Fattah, D-2nd District — are developing the African Center, although it will be owned and operated by ACANA.

There is a plethora of funding sources behind the development, WHYY noted, including:

A $9 million grant from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

A $4.5 million new markets tax credit equity investment from Capital One, made possible by $16 million in new market tax credits allocation from the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation and Community First Fund.

A $2.4 million grant from the City of Philadelphia Commerce Department.

Another $2.4 million international investment through the Global City Regional Center LLC, a local EB5 regional center where individuals invest in U.S. projects for citizenship.

A $2 million federal grant through the Community Project Funding program.

A $1.5 million loan from the United Bank of Philadelphia.

A $500,000 grant from Pennsylvania's state casino revenue.

The project also is utilizing bridge loans — money borrowed to start construction while the developers wait for grants to be awarded. The participating lenders are kicking in $13 million from the Reinvestment Fund for the city, state, and federal grants. Beech Capital Venture Corporation handled the loans for the international investor funding, while the Neighborhood Progress Fund participated in the loan from United Bank.

Construction for the African Center is expected to take between 18–20 months to complete, according to WHYY.

Today's top stories