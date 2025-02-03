List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Montabert Honors Komatsu East as Its Top Dealer at AED

    The article highlights Montabert USA honoring Komatsu East as its top dealer at the AED Summit in Orlando. Despite a down market, Komatsu East increased revenue by 20% due to their close collaboration and partnership with Montabert. Montabert is a global leader in hydraulic and pneumatic equipment for demolition and drilling.

    Mon February 03, 2025 - Northeast Edition #4
    Montabert USA


    (L-R) are John Monaghan, director of fleet operations and sales administration, Komatsu East; Matt Pixler, senior director of sales, Komatsu East; Michelle Wilson, sales engineer, Montabert; Mike Kubas, president, Komatsu East; and Dana Welch, senior director of product support, Komatsu East.
    Montabert photo
    Montabert USA announced that its top dealer honors for 2024 went to Komatsu East, which represents Montabert in the northeast United States. Company representatives presented the award at a ceremony in Montabert's suite at the AED Summit in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 15.

    "We're so pleased to present Komatsu East with this award for their performance with Montabert products in 2024," said Michelle Wilson, sales engineer Northeast, Montabert USA. "With the total market being down year over year, Komatsu East impressively increased their overall revenue by 20 percent. I credit their management and the close collaboration I enjoy with their sales team. We have an amazing partnership."

    About Montabert

    For more than a century, Montabert has been a worldwide leader in the design, production and distribution of hydraulic and pneumatic demolition and drilling equipment, including breakers and drifters. Designed for heavy-duty jobs in quarries, mines, trenching, demolition and public works, Montabert attachments guarantee high productivity, safety and reliability.

    The company's continuous investment in research and development has resulted in an extensive line of technology and products that have revolutionized the construction and demolition industries. With a network of 150 dealers around the world, customers will find a Montabert certified partner nearby to provide service and solutions.

    For more information, call 866/472-4373 or visit montabert.com or montabertusa.com.




