Organizers of the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show announced that they are postponing their 2021 event, originally scheduled for Sept. 28 to 30 at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center.

Registered exhibitors were informed of the postponement earlier through a letter from the joint owners of the biennial event, Newcom Media and Hannover Fairs USA.

The decision was made after discussion with both manufacturers and fleets, who cited the lingering effects of COVID-19 on willingness to travel and attend large gatherings. Additionally, the growing number of events competing with one another in the fall of 2021 also factored into the decision.

"Each organization and individual attendee has made choices over the past months based on a variety of factors, health and safety being the most pressing. While many exhibitors demonstrate commitment to the show and vaccination rates continue to rise, our research shows that the trucking industry will not be ready to attend large events like they traditionally have this fall," said Ed Nichols, vice president of Hannover Fairs USA.

"While we are disappointed that we cannot produce the NACV show this year, we are eager to start working on the future event, focusing on reconnecting the trucking industry and delivering value to our customers," said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom Media Inc.

The NACV Show will be rescheduled. Organizers plan to share more information regarding future plans in July 2021.

For more information, visit www.nacvshow.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories