    NDOT Partner, Benesch, Wins Award for Lincoln South Beltway Project

    Wed June 05, 2024 - Midwest Edition #12
    Nebraska Department of Transportation


    Benesch and NDOT developed a collaborative delivery approach that accounted for the project’s complexity and unique environmental issues and shortened the delivery schedule from 10 years to three.
    Photo courtesy of Nebraska DOT
    Benesch and NDOT developed a collaborative delivery approach that accounted for the project’s complexity and unique environmental issues and shortened the delivery schedule from 10 years to three.
    The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) congratulates Benesch on earning an American Council of Engineering Companies 2024 Engineering Excellence Award for its work on the Lincoln South Beltway — one of the largest projects ever undertaken by NDOT.   (Photo courtesy of Nebraska DOT)

    The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) congratulates Benesch on earning an American Council of Engineering Companies 2024 Engineering Excellence Award for its work on the Lincoln South Beltway — one of the largest projects ever undertaken by NDOT. This award is a prestigious national distinction honoring projects demonstrating exceptional engineering excellence at the national level. Anthony Dirks, senior vice president of Benesch, along with NDOT Director Vicki Kramer, attended the EEA Gala Dinner and Awards Program May 15, held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C.

    Photo courtesy of Nebraska DOT

    The idea of a Lincoln beltway was first introduced in the 1960s, but planning and funding complications slowed its evolution. With the passing of the Build Nebraska Act and federal funds through the TIGER Grant, NDOT was able to commit the resources required to significantly reduce the construction schedule for the project.

    Benesch's breadth of experience executing high-profile projects was critical to delivery of the Lincoln South Beltway. Benesch and NDOT developed a collaborative delivery approach that accounted for the project's complexity and unique environmental issues and shortened the delivery schedule from 10 years to three.

    Additionally, Benesch led the development of the project's environmental assessment document, as well as preliminary and final design on behalf of the city of Lincoln, Lancaster County and NDOT.

    "Benesch has continued to be a strong partner to NDOT with its commitment to successful delivery of projects like the Lincoln South Beltway," said Kramer. "The work they performed with a condensed schedule exceeded expectations, and they are well deserving of this award. We congratulate our friends at Benesch for this prestigious award and look forward to continued success in the future."

    At the end of 2022, six months ahead of schedule, the beltway partially opened to traffic, and in the fall of 2023 was fully completed, transforming the region with improved safety and simplified travel along the city's southern boundary. Without Benesch's commitment to successful delivery, this project would not have been possible.

    For more information, visit dot.nebraska.gov.




