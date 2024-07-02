Photo courtesy of NDOT On June 10, officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S.-30 Grand Island West project.

On June 10, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), alongside Mayor Roger Steele of Grand Island, Mike Werner, project manager of Werner Construction Inc., and Wes Wahlgren, division engineer of NDOT District 4, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S.-30 Grand Island West project. This significant event marks the start of a long-awaited highway expansion that includes the construction of a four-lane expressway and the realignment of existing roads to align with the proposed U.S.-30 route.

The project is a testament to NDOT's dedication to enhancing Nebraska's expressway system, focusing on improving safety, connectivity and economic development. Made possible through the support of the Build Nebraska Act and the Transportation Innovation Act, this expansion signifies a new era of infrastructure advancement in the state.

Vicki Kramer, NDOT director, highlighted the pivotal role of the state's elected leaders supporting transportation initiatives.

Photo courtesy of NDOT

"The legislature's support of transportation is incredibly important. Without their support, we wouldn't be out here today," Kramer said.

She further noted the transformative impact of the Build Nebraska Act, emphasizing its importance in ensuring that critical transportation projects are completed. During the 2023 Legislative Session, the governor's leadership along with support of the Nebraska Legislature helped pass initiatives to improve NDOT's project delivery and construction, including extending the Build Nebraska Act through 2042.

Steele underscored the significance of the new roadway for the community.

"This new roadway represents growth, progress and a bright future for Grand Island. Our investment in the state's infrastructure is a testament to our commitment to the future," he said.

He also stressed the project's focus on safety, a shared priority with NDOT.

"Safety is at the forefront of this project, ensuring that both our residents and visitors can travel with greater peace of mind. The improvements will reduce congestion and the risk of accidents, making our roads safer for everyone," said Steele.

Kramer echoed the importance of safety, urging the public to remain vigilant.

"Please continue to buckle up, put your phone down and use every opportunity to talk to your friends and family about the safety of our roadways. Distracted driving is a real danger, and with more construction zones throughout the summer, we need to be diligent. Whether through construction measures or through education on the importance of road safety, let's work together to make our roads safer."

For more information, visit dot.nebraska.gov.

Today's top stories