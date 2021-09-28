The Bobcat L85

With a high bucket capacity, swift travel speeds and maneuverability, the L65 and L85 compact wheel loaders from Bobcat deliver the performance to power through tough jobs with versatility that helps owners get more use from their machine, according to the manufacturer.

"Compact wheel loaders are an essential machine on many different job sites and are remarkably nimble in tight spaces where power shouldn't be sacrificed for maneuverability," said Kelly Humble, senior marketing manager, product planning of Doosan Bobcat North America. "Our new compact wheel loaders give owners the performance they need to power through tough tasks, the nimbleness they need to work around obstacles and the premium comfort they deserve to stay energized throughout the day."

Reach Peak Performance – Job After Job

Like Bobcat's lineup of skid steer and compact track loaders, the new L65 and L85 compact wheel loaders offer owners and operators a multi-tool solution to complete a variety of projects. With their heavy lifting capacities and high lift height, Bobcat compact wheel loaders excel at lift-and-carry tasks in crowded work zones and other challenging environments, according to Doosan Bobcat. With standard bucket capacities of up to 1 cu. yd., the L65 and L85 make fast work of tough material handling in landscaping, construction, agriculture and other industries.

In addition to buckets and pallet forks specifically designed and approved for these machines, the L65 and L85 easily integrate with a variety of other Bobcat attachments that extend the usefulness of the machine. For example, the power Bob-Tach System allows operators to share select attachments across their Bobcat fleet, expanding the versatility of their equipment and giving the most versatility and profitability on the dollar, according to the company. The operator can also optimize the performance of the attachment relative to that task at hand with attachment control mode. This feature enables operators to control the engine and travel speeds separately, allowing for optimal auxiliary hydraulic performance.

The L65 and L85 come equipped with a newly redesigned Tier IV Bobcat engine that delivers efficiency and performance, plus engineered components for simplified routine maintenance. Operators also will appreciate the engine's reliable cold weather starting and a variety of features that make maintenance and service more convenient, including:

Large fuel filter to enable better system protection, longer filter life and increased holding capacity;

Lift pump and self-priming fuel system, which enables continuous forced air outflow and eliminates the need for a primer bulb; and

Pre-filter to protect the lift pump from debris and particles that increase wear and degrade performance

The machines' articulated steering delivers high maneuverability and a tight turning radius, easily navigating jobsite obstructions and fitting into narrow spaces. Due to the electronic hydrostatic transmission (E-HST), the L65 and L85 make quick direction changes efficiently, increasing acceleration and adjusting speed control seamlessly. A powerful combination of the E-HST transmission and horsepower management automatically adjusts the loaders' drive system to maximize pushing and loading power while minimizing the chance of stalling. Unlike other anti-stall systems, operators can obtain maximum engine and drive torque to match the toughest applications, according to the manufacturer.

When it comes to bucket breakout force, Bobcat's z-bar linkage design provides power while keeping loads parallel with the ground, resulting in minimal spillage and maximum productivity. Combined with an automatic parking brake with slope assist and brake pedal with inching control, owners can feel confident that they can manage their speed and task with power and precision, according to Doosan Bobcat.

Whether choosing from a standard canopy or optional pressurized cab, the L65 and L85 offer a vantage point for superior visibility, according to the manufacturer. Once operators fire up the engine, they will experience a roomy, comfortable cab engineered for all-day operation, low noise levels, easy-to-reach and intuitive controls and a comfortable seat with an adjustable, seat-mounted joystick. With everything needed at hand, operators can keep focused on completing the job.

Bobcat machines are purpose-built and carefully engineered to keep operators where they want to be — working on the job site. The engine achieves emissions compliance without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) filter or selective catalyst reduction (SCR), which means reduced components for easier maintenance and no work stoppage due to DPF regeneration.

Like all of Bobcat's compact equipment lineup, operators will find optimal service access to key components and checkpoints throughout the compact wheel loaders, simplifying regular maintenance intervals and making it easy to incorporate good service habits into their routine.

Additional Standard Features (L65 and L85):

2.4L turbo-charged Bobcat Tier-IV engine

Two-speed travel (travel mode/work mode)

Advanced attachment control mode

Bucket level indicator

Differential lock

Inching pedal

Power Bob-Tach

5-in. display w/jog shuttle

High-flow hydraulics (L85 only)

Side rearview mirrors

Z-Bar mechanical self leveling

LED work lights

Additional Upgrade Options (L65 and L85):

Attachment control device (7-pin connector)

Automatic ride control

Enclosed cab with HVAC

Rearview camera

Cloth suspension seat

For more information, visit Bobcat.com.

