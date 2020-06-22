--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
New Geotab Connected by Mack Offers Integrated and Comprehensive Telematics Package

Mon June 22, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


Mack Trucks announced the availability of Geotab Connected by Mack, a new integrated, expandable open telematics platform for fleet managers and drivers which includes access to fleet management, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and driver compliance solutions.

Geotab Connected by Mack is a cloud-based platform and requires no additional installation or hardware on 2015 and newer Mack truck models.

"Mack Trucks is pleased to partner with Geotab to offer a cloud-based integrated platform for fleet management and driver compliance," said David Pardue, Mack Trucks vice president of connected vehicle and uptime services.

"Geotab Connected by Mack enables customers and drivers to generate multiple reports that can help them be more efficient and improve productivity – all through one integrated platform."

Included in Geotab Connected is Geotab Drive, an ELD application launched by Mack in 2019 which leverages cloud computing via Geotab, the global leader in IoT and transportation solutions. The device, factory-installed in every Mack vehicle, sends engine and positional data to the cloud, which then generates automatic duty status logs. The driver can access these through the Geotab Drive app on a mobile device, allowing for an easy-to-use option to receive a comprehensive and accurate record of duty status.

The cloud enables reports for hours of service, records of duty status and driver vehicle inspection reports. With no pairing process required, the vehicle will continue to record data regardless of the connection status of the mobile unit. Wireless interference will not impact reporting.

"Geotab Connected by Mack equips customers with access to the data they need to help increase efficiency, monitor compliance and improve productivity," said Scott Sutarik, vice president of Commercial Vehicle Solutions at Geotab. "As a company dedicated to optimizing fleet management, it is exciting to work together with Mack to not only increase value for customers through this robust fleet management offering, but also to help simplify the customers experience by offering one integrated, easy-to-use platform."

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

