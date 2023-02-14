Our Main Office
Tue February 14, 2023 - National Edition
At the World Ag Expo, Feb. 14 to 16, 2023, in Tulare, Calif., New Holland Agriculture North America will showcase for the first time in North America a range of new tractors, harvesters and tractor features. New Holland also is hosting an education seminar on biomethane as a fuel source.
The World Ag Expo is one of the largest agricultural trade shows in the world. More than 1,400 exhibitors display the latest in farm equipment, services, communications and technology on 2.6 million sq. ft. of exhibit space in the International Agri-Center.
"New Holland is focused on delivering to our customers new equipment and capabilities that help them better traverse the challenges they face today and, in the future," said Mark Lowery, director of commercial marketing of New Holland Agriculture North America.
"World Ag Expo is the perfect stage to launch these new solutions that improve our customers' ability to operate and continue the conversation on our commitment to fueling the future with biomethane."
During the show, New Holland will present the first showing in North America of equipment updates across four key product families: T7 Long Wheelbase Series with PLM Intelligence, Braud 11.90X Multi harvester, T9 Series with PLM Intelligence and T4 F/N/V Specialty tractor series.
Education is one of the key pillars of the World Ag Expo and stands as one of the reasons why producers from across the World travel to the show.
New Holland is hosting an educational seminar, "Fueling the Future: Smells Like Methane," on Feb. 15 in Seminar Trailer 2 on the showgrounds.
With the rising costs of energy and fuel, alternative options are being positioned as solutions to help fuel farming operations. One local, renewable source is at the center of it all: Cow manure. Using similar technology to convert manure into electricity, producers can now turn manure into farm equipment fuel.
New Holland will discuss the use of biomethane as fuel and the sustainable benefits of the T6.180 Methane power tractor.
Following CNH Industrial's acquisition of a 10 percent minority stake in Stout, the U.S.-based startup will display three of its smart implements as part of the New Holland display. Stout True Vision machine learning capabilities allows machines to carry out tasks based on sensor-detected data.
Stout has demonstrated results in this field with its Smart Cultivator — a software-controlled implement for tractors that uses cameras, AI (artificial intelligence) and proprietary vision technology to distinguish crops from weeds. Once identified, the implement simultaneously cultivates crops and removes weeds.
Ultimately this technology simplifies cultivating and weeding for producers, letting them perform the tasks simultaneously — and without the use of chemicals or expensive field labor. Stout's existing platform expands the mechanical weeding product offering and will accelerate development of further cultivation solutions.
Stout machines are now available via the New Holland dealer network.
New Holland Agriculture will be exhibiting at Commodity Classic (booth #659) in Orlando, March 9 to 11, 2023. As part of its exhibition, New Holland will be participating in the Mini What's New programming on March 9 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. EST with its session, "New Era of Spraying is Connected and Precise: The Guardian Front Boom Spray."
New Holland also will be displaying its latest equipment and precision technology capabilities for the cash crop segment.
For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.
