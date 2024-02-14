Photo courtesy of New Holland Yellow, with its sleek and bright appearance, serves as a beacon for the technological advancements and innovations to come for New Holland hay and forage equipment.

It's a new day for New Holland North America's iconic hay and forage lineup.

As part of a continued restyling initiative across its product line, New Holland announced the introduction of bold yellow styling for commercial hay and forage equipment, beginning with late model year 2024 equipment.

Throughout 2024, New Holland will evolve toward a unified brand image and global identity with the transition of its North America hay and forage equipment styling to a striking yellow. This update matches the styling of New Holland haytools across the globe.

The Pro-Belt round baler was the first to debut its yellow styling during National Cattlemen's Beef Association's CattleCon 2024. New Holland's line of Speedrower PLUS self-propelled windrowers and BigBaler PLUS and BigBaler High Density large square balers will make the change to yellow styling later this year.

"As New Holland looks forward to its next chapter in hay and forage excellence, we embrace this radiant new yellow that symbolizes more than just a paint color change," said Melissa Kelly, livestock and dairy segment lead for New Holland.

"It embodies a bright evolution, where tradition meets modernity, and continued success for generations to come."

A New Day

Yellow styling is not unfamiliar to New Holland customers. It's a visual identity shared by legacy harvesting equipment, including FR Forage Cruisers and CR Twin Rotor combines.

Yellow, with its sleek and bright appearance, serves as a beacon for the technological advancements and innovations to come for New Holland hay and forage equipment. The vivid palette also symbolizes a dedicated effort to illuminate a brighter future for farmers, ranchers and growers worldwide.

Model year 2024 Speedrower PLUS self-propelled windrowers and BigBalers with the new yellow are expected to arrive at New Holland dealerships across North America in summer 2024. Despite the new paint color change, North American model numbers will remain unchanged, ensuring a seamless transition for customers.

For more information, visit www.cnhindustrial.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

