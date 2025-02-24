List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    NFMS Hosts Its 59th Annual Exhibit in Louisville, Ky.

    The 59th annual National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky, attracted 300,000+ attendees and 800+ exhibitors. Showcased latest in heavy machinery, precision agriculture. Championships included a tractor pull with $300,000+ prize pool. Educational seminars, workshops offered insights into industry developments. Anticipation high for 60th NFMS in 2026.

    Mon February 24, 2025 - National Edition #5
    CEG


    The 59th annual National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS) wrapped up another successful event held Feb. 12-15, 2025, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. As the largest indoor farm machinery show in the United States, NFMS attracted more than 300,000 attendees and featured more than 800 exhibitors spread across 1.2 million sq. ft. of exhibit space.

    For professionals in the construction and agricultural industries, NFMS provided a premier opportunity to explore the latest advancements in heavy machinery, precision agriculture and farm infrastructure. Leading manufacturers showcased the latest equipment designed to enhance productivity, efficiency and sustainability in both farming and construction sectors.

    Running concurrently with NFMS, the Championship Tractor Pull took center stage at Freedom Hall, drawing thousands of spectators to witness raw power in action. The competition featured top-tier drivers piloting pro stocks, super stocks, modified and alcohol tractors, as well as two-wheel and four-wheel drive trucks. With a prize pool exceeding $300,000, the event celebrated engineering excellence and mechanical performance at its finest.

    Beyond the displays and competition, NFMS offered a series of educational seminars and workshops. These sessions provided industry professionals with insights into new regulations, sustainable agriculture practices and the latest technology trends shaping the future of both farming and construction.

    Additionally, the event featured a farm toy display, catering to collectors and industry enthusiasts alike.

    With another successful year in the books, anticipation is already building for the 60th National Farm Machinery Show, set to take place Feb. 11–14, 2026. As an essential gathering for those involved in heavy equipment industries, NFMS continues to serve as a vital platform for innovation, networking and industry growth.

    For more information, visit farmmachineryshow.org.

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

    Andrea Dotson of Mad Hat Bar was busy making custom hats for attendees at the NFMS. (CEG photo)
    Jeremy Shupe of Mongo Attachments showcases the company’s High Inertia mulchers. (CEG photo)
    Ayden Francis (L) and Abby Snyder of RODOC showcase their line of trailers, service and parts. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Chris Durbin, Dave Paulk, Mark Feltrin and Jesse Williams of BKT Tires were on hand to discuss their product line with attendees. (CEG photo)
    The National Farm Machinery Show is the nation’s largest indoor farm trade show. (CEG photo)
      (CEG photo)
    More than 300,000 attendees visited the 2025 National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky. (CEG photo)
    Justin and Jace Spalding of Spalding Construction check out the Caterpillar 275 CTL at the Boyd CAT booth. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Peyton Hislope, Zeke Poynter and Samantha Poynter are excited to be at the Farm Show. Little Zeke could be a future Gator Made salesman. (CEG photo)
    Steve Smith (L) and Maximilian Seppi M were excited to talk to attendees and showcase the MINIFORST CL 175 forestry mulcher. (CEG photo)
    Kevin (L) and Lincoln Gault of North Bend Farms in Patriot, Ind., enjoyed the farm show and seeing the Wright Implement booth’s John Deere display. (CEG photo)
    Tripp Conti of Tuscany Hollow Stables is a future JCB operator. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Norm Reggie, Bill McKenzie and Joe Dennis of Mac Trailer in front of the MACsmizer, a light-duty aggregate trailer. “We have been producing this model since 2001 and feel that our latest version is the best so far,” said Reggie. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Paul Latham, Dan Martin and Bill Denstedt showcase Tube Line’s new series Nitro 440LS spreader at the National Farm Machinery show. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

