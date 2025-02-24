The 59th annual National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky, attracted 300,000+ attendees and 800+ exhibitors. Showcased latest in heavy machinery, precision agriculture. Championships included a tractor pull with $300,000+ prize pool. Educational seminars, workshops offered insights into industry developments. Anticipation high for 60th NFMS in 2026.

The 59th annual National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS) wrapped up another successful event held Feb. 12-15, 2025, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. As the largest indoor farm machinery show in the United States, NFMS attracted more than 300,000 attendees and featured more than 800 exhibitors spread across 1.2 million sq. ft. of exhibit space.

For professionals in the construction and agricultural industries, NFMS provided a premier opportunity to explore the latest advancements in heavy machinery, precision agriculture and farm infrastructure. Leading manufacturers showcased the latest equipment designed to enhance productivity, efficiency and sustainability in both farming and construction sectors.

Running concurrently with NFMS, the Championship Tractor Pull took center stage at Freedom Hall, drawing thousands of spectators to witness raw power in action. The competition featured top-tier drivers piloting pro stocks, super stocks, modified and alcohol tractors, as well as two-wheel and four-wheel drive trucks. With a prize pool exceeding $300,000, the event celebrated engineering excellence and mechanical performance at its finest.

Beyond the displays and competition, NFMS offered a series of educational seminars and workshops. These sessions provided industry professionals with insights into new regulations, sustainable agriculture practices and the latest technology trends shaping the future of both farming and construction.

Additionally, the event featured a farm toy display, catering to collectors and industry enthusiasts alike.

With another successful year in the books, anticipation is already building for the 60th National Farm Machinery Show, set to take place Feb. 11–14, 2026. As an essential gathering for those involved in heavy equipment industries, NFMS continues to serve as a vital platform for innovation, networking and industry growth.

For more information, visit farmmachineryshow.org.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories