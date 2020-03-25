NTEA Holds 20th Annual Work Truck Show in Indianapolis

The National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) marked the 20th anniversary of its annual Work Truck Show. Held March 3 to 6 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind., it is North America's largest work truck event.

The show encompassed more than 500,000 sq. ft. of exhibit hall space and featured more than 500 companies presenting the latest trucks, from Classes 1 to 8, and including chassis and bodies, as well as vans, components, accessories and services geared toward all aspects with the work truck industry.

The show is noted as the work truck industry's key occasion to debut new products and this year's Work Truck Show was no exception with new product introductions ranging from complete trucks to OEM chassis, vehicle components and support technologies and equipment. A common theme for many of the new product introductions focused on big equipment performance features packed into a smaller equipment packages.

The association's annual meeting was held March 5 and featured U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as the keynote speaker. Educational sessions, workshops and product new equipment demonstrations were conducted throughout the four-day event, including the Green Truck Summit and Manufacturer and Distibutor Innovation Conference.

The Green Truck Summit brought together industry professionals, government representatives and educators to focus on clean energy trends and innovations including alternative fuels and sustainable technologies. The Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference provided insights into new technologies and strategies for greater efficiency and productivity. The Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive program was offered throughout the show, providing attendees with an opportunity to gain first-hand experience with the industry's newest innovations through test drives and rides in the newest vocational trucks.

Established in 1964, the National Truck Equipment Association represents more than 1,500 manufacturers, distributors and installers involved with the work truck and trailer industry, promoting the interests, growth and welfare of its membership through educational programs, business meetings, technical information and member programs and services. CEG

