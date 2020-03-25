NTEA Holds 20th Annual Work Truck Show in Indianapolis

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

NTEA Holds 20th Annual Work Truck Show in Indianapolis

Wed March 25, 2020 - National Edition #7
CEG



The National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) marked the 20th anniversary of its annual Work Truck Show. Held March 3 to 6 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind., it is North America's largest work truck event.

The show encompassed more than 500,000 sq. ft. of exhibit hall space and featured more than 500 companies presenting the latest trucks, from Classes 1 to 8, and including chassis and bodies, as well as vans, components, accessories and services geared toward all aspects with the work truck industry.

The show is noted as the work truck industry's key occasion to debut new products and this year's Work Truck Show was no exception with new product introductions ranging from complete trucks to OEM chassis, vehicle components and support technologies and equipment. A common theme for many of the new product introductions focused on big equipment performance features packed into a smaller equipment packages.

The association's annual meeting was held March 5 and featured U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as the keynote speaker. Educational sessions, workshops and product new equipment demonstrations were conducted throughout the four-day event, including the Green Truck Summit and Manufacturer and Distibutor Innovation Conference.

The Green Truck Summit brought together industry professionals, government representatives and educators to focus on clean energy trends and innovations including alternative fuels and sustainable technologies. The Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference provided insights into new technologies and strategies for greater efficiency and productivity. The Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive program was offered throughout the show, providing attendees with an opportunity to gain first-hand experience with the industry's newest innovations through test drives and rides in the newest vocational trucks.

Established in 1964, the National Truck Equipment Association represents more than 1,500 manufacturers, distributors and installers involved with the work truck and trailer industry, promoting the interests, growth and welfare of its membership through educational programs, business meetings, technical information and member programs and services. CEG

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America’s Tom Leslie was on hand to discuss his company’s introduction of Class 5 gasoline-engine models and innovative driver assist features.
Isuzu Commercial Truck of America’s Tom Leslie was on hand to discuss his company’s introduction of Class 5 gasoline-engine models and innovative driver assist features.

(L-R): Bonnell Industries’ Joe Bonnell spoke with Joe Judge of the city of Mt. Carmel and Jim McLaughlin of Bert’s Truck Equipment of Moorhead about the company’s snow and ice control, road maintenance, leaf vacuum equipment as well as truck up-fitting and service capabilities.
(L-R): Bonnell Industries’ Joe Bonnell spoke with Joe Judge of the city of Mt. Carmel and Jim McLaughlin of Bert’s Truck Equipment of Moorhead about the company’s snow and ice control, road maintenance, leaf vacuum equipment as well as truck up-fitting and service capabilities.

David Phillips of Palfinger North America spoke with attendees about the company’s PAL Pro 43 mechanics truck, offering the payload and storage typical of a class 7 or 8 truck in a class 5 or 6 truck.
David Phillips of Palfinger North America spoke with attendees about the company’s PAL Pro 43 mechanics truck, offering the payload and storage typical of a class 7 or 8 truck in a class 5 or 6 truck.

Nicole Einbinder and Jeff Klinghoffer of Auto Truck Group welcome attendees to discuss the company’s truck equipment design, manufacture and installation capabilities.
Nicole Einbinder and Jeff Klinghoffer of Auto Truck Group welcome attendees to discuss the company’s truck equipment design, manufacture and installation capabilities.

Knapheide Manufacturing Company’s Kayla Baker and Doug Balella were ready to discuss their company’s lineup of work ready truck and van bodies.
Knapheide Manufacturing Company’s Kayla Baker and Doug Balella were ready to discuss their company’s lineup of work ready truck and van bodies.

Buyers Products’ Andy Saltzman reviewed a host of the company’s new product innovations, including the company’s line of WideOpen step boxes.
Buyers Products’ Andy Saltzman reviewed a host of the company’s new product innovations, including the company’s line of WideOpen step boxes.

Western Products’ Doug Clark (L) and Seth Bergerud of Douglas Dynamics present the all-new Western Enforcer V-plow.
Western Products’ Doug Clark (L) and Seth Bergerud of Douglas Dynamics present the all-new Western Enforcer V-plow.

Mike Zimprich (L) and Mark Miller of the Hiniker Company welcome attendees to review their display of snow and ice maintenance equipment.
Mike Zimprich (L) and Mark Miller of the Hiniker Company welcome attendees to review their display of snow and ice maintenance equipment.

Hilltip CEO and co-founder, Tom Maenpaa (L), joined Mike Forsyth of Ampliroll Hooklifts/Marrel Corp., who came in from Finland to promote his company’s launch into the United States market and showcase his company’s line of poly and stainless steel salt spreaders.
Hilltip CEO and co-founder, Tom Maenpaa (L), joined Mike Forsyth of Ampliroll Hooklifts/Marrel Corp., who came in from Finland to promote his company’s launch into the United States market and showcase his company’s line of poly and stainless steel salt spreaders.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Events Green Truck Summit NTEA TRUCKS Work Truck Show