Thu February 10, 2022 - National Edition
NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry published its 10th annual Fleet Purchasing Outlook to showcase vehicle acquisition trends for the work truck industry.
The insights provided by fleet professionals give the entire commercial vehicle community perspective on anticipated purchasing intent and areas of greatest interest to fleet managers.
"Responses to the 2022 survey indicate fleet purchasing activity will focus more on replacement than expansion," said Steve Carey, NTEA president and CEO. "This is consistent with expectations, given the fleet purchasing cycle peaked in 2018 to 2019 and that fleets continue to be challenged by the ability to obtain chassis."
NTEA gathers feedback from a wide variety of fleet professionals in mid- to high-level management with authority to make truck acquisition and vehicle specification decisions. Participants come from a wide range of fleet sizes, vehicle weight classes and vocational truck applications across the United States and Canada.
Primary sectors featured in this analysis include government/municipal, construction, delivery and utility/telecom application markets. The report is based on Fleet Purchasing Outlook survey results, with data from previous years serving as a benchmark to establish trends and allow year-to-year comparisons.
Report findings showcase:
Fleet respondents report their most important management focus areas continue to include safety, maintenance costs, idle reduction and uptime (keeping drivers on the road). Other than acquisition costs, funding and lead times are among the biggest challenges faced in purchasing new trucks.
Respondent feedback:
The 2022 Fleet Purchasing Outlook is a free report download available to NTEA members. Nonmembers can purchase for $199.
For more information, visit ntea.com/fpo.
This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.