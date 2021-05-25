Ohio Machinery Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the commencement of business operations at its new site in Perrysburg, Ohio, with the grand opening celebration coming in the fall. The new campus houses Ohio CAT, The Cat Rental Store and Ohio Peterbilt on a nearly 40-acre property off of Eckel Junction Road. This marks the completion of the company's largest building project investment to date.

Increased business activity in northwest Ohio has necessitated a larger facility in the Toledo market. The company is very optimistic about continued growth in Wood County, and it looks forward to providing its customers with the absolute best in customer service through increased personnel and enhanced capabilities offered by the new facilities.

Ohio CAT, the authorized and exclusive Caterpillar dealer in Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana, is now located at 13017 Eckel Junction Rd. in Perrysburg. The new facility includes a 65,250-sq.-ft. building comprised of shop space; a parts warehouse; and office space for Ohio CAT's machine sales, rental, parts and service personnel. Other equipment-related space includes an 8,300-sq.-ft. wash building and a 5,940-sq.-ft. cold storage structure. This expansive new facility provides much-needed space to better serve customers and house The Cat Rental Store fleet.

In addition, Ohio Peterbilt, the company's on-highway Peterbilt truck dealership, will be housed in a new 68,642-sq.-ft. building adjacent to Ohio CAT at 13015 Eckel Junction Rd, with 26 service bays, each equipped to service CNG (compressed natural gas) vehicles and a 7,400-sq.-ft. cold storage structure.

This facility represents a significant investment and an upgrade to the former Perrysburg location, both in footprint and services offered. Ohio Peterbilt will offer new and used truck sales as well as complete, bumper-to-bumper truck service and access to more than 16,000 unique part numbers — everything customers expect from the largest Peterbilt distributor in the state. The new Ohio Peterbilt location will be co-located with the Power Systems Division of Ohio CAT and will offer engine and generator parts and service as well as generator, temperature control and air compressor equipment rental.

For more than 75 years, Ohio Machinery Co. has been serving the equipment and power systems needs of local businesses in the state of Ohio, and over the past 20 years, the company has diversified into the agricultural equipment business as well as the on-highway truck business. Specializing in rental services, The Cat Rental Store provides Cat and non-Cat rental solutions on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

Ohio Peterbilt sells and supports heavy-duty, medium-duty and vocational Peterbilt trucks. Its parts stores carry both OEM and aftermarket parts.

The company's Ag division, Ohio Ag Equipment, sells and supports AGCO and CLAAS agricultural equipment. Component repair and remanufacturing services are provided through Complete Hydraulic Component Service in Bolivar, and Complete Diesel Component Service in Findlay. Ohio Machinery Co.'s corporate headquarters is located at 3993 East Royalton Rd., Broadview Heights, Ohio.

For more information, visit ohiocat.com.

