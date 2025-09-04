Ohio Peterbilt has launched an e-commerce platform on ohiopeterbilt.com, allowing customers to browse and purchase more than 10,000 truck parts online. With free in-store pickup and delivery options, the platform serves six states in the Midwest and features OEM parts as well as aftermarket options. The redesigned website offers a modern and mobile-friendly experience, reflecting Ohio Peterbilt's commitment to innovation and customer service.

Ohio Peterbilt photo

Ohio Peterbilt announced the launch of its new e-commerce functionality on ohiopeterbilt.com, making it easier for customers to access and purchase truck parts online. With more than 10,000 unique part numbers and 200,000 parts in inventory, the new platform offers seamless access to inventory across all ten Ohio Peterbilt locations.

Customers can now browse, order and choose between free in-store pickup or direct-to- door delivery. The site serves customers in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia, expanding Ohio Peterbilt's reach and convenience across the Midwest.

Ohio Peterbilt not only offers OEM Peterbilt Parts, but also a wide selection of aftermarket and all-makes parts from more than 100 trusted suppliers.

In addition to the e-commerce launch, the entire Ohio Peterbilt website has undergone a comprehensive redesign. The updated site features a modern look and feel, optimized for both mobile and desktop users, ensuring a smooth and intuitive experience whether customers are in the shop or on the go.

"We're incredibly excited to offer our customers a faster, easier way to get the parts they need," said James Marshall, parts director of Ohio Peterbilt. "This platform reflects our commitment to innovation and customer service. Whether you're picking up in-store or having parts delivered, we want every customer to experience the full value Ohio Peterbilt has to offer."

Ohio Peterbilt's new digital experience is designed to meet the evolving needs of today's trucking professionals, providing reliable access to parts and service with just a few clicks.

Visit ohiopeterbilt.com today to explore the new site and start shopping.

