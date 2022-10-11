Sponsored by the Ohio State University's College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the 2022 Farm Science Review (FSR) was held Sept. 20 to 22. This year, the Farm Science Review celebrated its diamond anniversary, showcasing the latest in technologies and techniques in the agricultural field.

In a sign that people are getting back to their normal activities, attendance was strong, drawing more than 114,589 visitors over the course of the three-day event.

The event featured live equipment demonstrations, educational programs and more than 1,000 exhibitors and vendors representing and displaying their services, equipment and product lines at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center's exhibit area and show grounds in London, Ohio.

The event also featured field demonstrations on 600 acres of Ohio State's 2,100-acre Molly Caren Agricultural Center, offering unique learning experiences for the farmers, FFA students, industry professionals and others in the agricultural field in attendance at the event.

"Farm Science Review is a critical component of our land grant mission at The Ohio State University to provide research-based information and practical education to the people of Ohio and beyond," said Cathann A. Kress, vice president of Agricultural Administration and Dean of the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

This year's FSR Hall of Fame honorees were:

Chuck Gamble , who has devoted 32 years of service to Ohio State's CFAES, OSU Extension and FSR

, who has devoted 32 years of service to Ohio State's CFAES, OSU Extension and FSR Bill Phillips , chief relationship officer of Ohio State's Office of Technology and Digital Innovation

, chief relationship officer of Ohio State's Office of Technology and Digital Innovation Bob Zachrich, owner of United Seed Associates and show exhibitor for 49 years

For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu/home. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

