OSU Sponsors 75th Annual Farm Science Review

Tue October 11, 2022 - Midwest Edition #21
CEG


Sponsored by the Ohio State University's College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the 2022 Farm Science Review (FSR) was held Sept. 20 to 22. This year, the Farm Science Review celebrated its diamond anniversary, showcasing the latest in technologies and techniques in the agricultural field.

In a sign that people are getting back to their normal activities, attendance was strong, drawing more than 114,589 visitors over the course of the three-day event.

The event featured live equipment demonstrations, educational programs and more than 1,000 exhibitors and vendors representing and displaying their services, equipment and product lines at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center's exhibit area and show grounds in London, Ohio.

The event also featured field demonstrations on 600 acres of Ohio State's 2,100-acre Molly Caren Agricultural Center, offering unique learning experiences for the farmers, FFA students, industry professionals and others in the agricultural field in attendance at the event.

"Farm Science Review is a critical component of our land grant mission at The Ohio State University to provide research-based information and practical education to the people of Ohio and beyond," said Cathann A. Kress, vice president of Agricultural Administration and Dean of the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

This year's FSR Hall of Fame honorees were:

  • Chuck Gamble, who has devoted 32 years of service to Ohio State's CFAES, OSU Extension and FSR
  • Bill Phillips, chief relationship officer of Ohio State's Office of Technology and Digital Innovation
  • Bob Zachrich, owner of United Seed Associates and show exhibitor for 49 years

For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu/home. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Janie Hovan (C), Ohio CAT’s general manager, component remanufacturing division, joined Ohio CAT division Complete Hydraulic’s Mark Kauffung (L, standing), Mike Watt (L, sitting), Donald Norris (R, sitting) and Complete Diesel’s Derek Simon (R, standing) to discuss the division’s line of new and remanufactured parts and components. (CEG photo)
Fisher Engineering’s Norm Klimko (L) was on hand at the KE Rose Company equipment display and joined Erich Rose to discuss the dealership’s upfitting and winter maintenance equipment. (CEG photo)
P.L. “Lou” D’Alesio (L) and Scott Begg were on hand to represent Gehl, Manitou and Mustang equipment lines at the show. (CEG photo)
Reggie Muellerleile discussed Hiniker’s snow equipment lines at the Farm Science Review. (CEG photo)
Brandon Hawkins (L), JCB regional sales manager, and Dan Wilhelm, Ag sales engineer, welcome attendees to review JCB’s equipment lineup. (CEG photo)
Dulce Bautiste (L) and Keith Darding of Kubota were on hand to talk about their machines on display at the show. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Scott Shearer, Ohio State University chair, department of food and bioengineering, caught up with Ken Taylor, Ohio CAT president and owner, Ken’s son, Gordon Taylor, and Mike Mampieri, Ohio CAT general manager, Agg division. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Murphy Tractor and Equipment’s Pete Brown, Perry Kraft, Mark Tracy and JJ Sutphin were ready to discuss the dealership’s lineup of John Deere equipment. (CEG photo)
Southeastern Equipment Company’s Abby Connell and Logan Perkins attracted a lot of attention with the recently launched Case TV620B compact track loader. (CEG photo)
New Holland product specialist David “25” Kohuth spoke with attendees about the company’s C332 compact track loader. (CEG photo)
Adam Richmond of Bobcat Enterprises welcomes attendees to discuss the dealership’s lineup of new and used equipment. (CEG photo)
Buyers Products’ Brian Beury discussed snow and ice management equipment with attendees. (CEG photo)




