Cameron Preston (L) and Jonathan Oney have joined PacWest Machinery, based in its Kent, Wash. headquarters location.

PacWest Machinery recently announced key management additions at its Kent, Wash., headquarters location. Cameron Preston and Jonathan Oney have joined the company as general manager of western Washington and director of product support, respectively.

"We are very pleased that Cameron and Jon have joined the PacWest management team," said Jolene Logue, president of PacWest Machinery. "With many years in the industry, including positions in sales, service and general management, both Jon and Cameron are great additions for PacWest and our customers."

"This is a great time to join PacWest Machinery," Preston, who has enjoyed a career in construction equipment and related businesses, said. "The company carries an excellent line-up of leading manufacturers and operates in a growth region of the United States. In addition, the entire PacWest organization is intently focused on delivering outstanding service to its growing base of customers." Preston previously held management positions at Honnen Equipment and Wheeler Machinery in Utah, where he supported customers in a range of construction segments including civil, road, underground, waste, material handling, forestry and aggregate processing, among others.

Oney has worked in both service and sales positions at Atlas Copco, Epiroc and Dynapac, as well as in a dealership environment. During his time with Atlas Copco, he held a management position in China focused on customer support and supply chain sourcing.

"In addition to providing excellent service, PacWest provides high quality OEM and aftermarket parts," said Oney. "Outfitting the customer with exceptional products and responsive support is critical to maintaining a high level of machine uptime."

Oney brings a wealth of knowledge in road machinery, civil construction and hydraulic attachments, among others.

About PacWest Machinery

PacWest Machinery is the Volvo Construction Equipment dealer in Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho with responsibility for sales, rental and aftermarket support for the full line of Volvo's equipment. The company also sells and services machinery from Metso, GOMACO, Tymco, Etnyre, Blaw-Knox, Yanmar and Takeuchi as well as leading machine attachment companies. PacWest Machinery provides equipment and services to customers from five facilities located in Kent, Spokane and Pasco, Wash., and in Portland and Eugene, Ore., plus additional support from an extensive mobile service fleet.

