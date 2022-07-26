The new facility is located at 4128 Cedardale Rd. just off Interstate 5. (PacWest Machinery photo)

PacWest Machinery has announced the opening of its newest branch in Mount Vernon, Wash.

This new branch will serve customers in the North Puget Sound region, a rapidly growing area with more than 1.3 million residents. Situated right off Interstate 5 at 4128 Cedardale Rd., this location offers easy and efficient access for parts pick up and machine loading. PacWest Machinery is expanding into this region with full parts, service, sales and rental support of Volvo and the company's other leading brands of construction equipment.

"We continue to invest heavily to support the increasing expectations of our customers and aiming to increase machine uptime by adding higher levels of local parts and service support," said Jolene Logue, president of PacWest Machinery. Cameron Preston, the company's general manager of western Washington, added, "With the growth we've seen in construction projects and related infrastructure investments in the region, this expansion will give us more ways to assist our customers in the area."

Along with full-service capabilities, the new facility will allow for more equipment and parts to be readily available for customers between Seattle and the Canadian border. To support customers further, the site will include an additional heavy-equipment repair shop by early 2023.

PacWest Machinery is the Volvo Construction Equipment dealer in Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho with responsibility for sales, rental and aftermarket support for the full line of Volvo's general production, road and compact equipment. The company also sells and services machinery from Atlas Copco, Etnyre, GOMACO, Metso Outotec, Takeuchi, Tymco and Yanmar among other OEMs.

PacWest Machinery provides equipment and services to customers from six branches located in Kent, Spokane, Mount Vernon and Pasco in the state of Washington along with Portland and Eugene in Oregon. The company also provides support from an extensive mobile service fleet.

"We commend PacWest Machinery on this investment in its footprint in order to deliver exceptional customer support," said Stephen Roy, president, Volvo Construction Equipment, North America. "Our customers are at the center of what we do and providing the right solutions for their needs today and in the future is vital."

