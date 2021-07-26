The new FG53S-V timber grapple is available for cranes in the EPSOULTION and NEXT EPSOLUTION series.

Palfinger has extended its Epsilon range of timber grapples with an adapted product: the existing FG53S grapple has been equipped with additional features and launched as the FG53S-V.

Together with Scandinavian customers, EPSILON has taken a closer look at its requirements and optimized the grapple to make sorting work even more efficient.

"Especially in Scandinavia, logs often have a thinner diameter, which can cause the grapple to become wedged in the wood and interrupt the workflow," said Dominic Lanner, product manager at EPSILON.

Mission 'V-Shape'

On the new V-shape model, the grapple tip contour has been modified to make it even easier to penetrate the log pile. The following improvements were made to the grapple to create this V-shaped bottom line:

Rounded grapple lip

Optimized geometry of the chamfer at the tip

Minimized transition from the lip to the jaw

Due to these adaptations, handling lighter logs with the EPSILON FG53S-V is even easier and more efficient, according to the manufacturer.

Precise and Durable

The new FG53S-V timber grapple is available for cranes in the EPSOULTION and NEXT EPSOLUTION series. The entire EPSILON timber grapple product range is equipped with the latest seal technology and has generously dimensioned bearings. Adjustable pins and bronze bushings eliminate bearing play and ensure that the grapple remains a precision tool even after years of use, the manufacturer said.

