Concrete and cement provider Pan-United Corporation is studying the feasibility of using electric and hydrogen fuel cells to power a fleet of more than 1,000 trucks.

The company announced on Jan. 5 a partnership between its subsidiary Pan-United Concrete and consultancy Surbana Jurong to study the possibilities of decarbonizing Pan-United's diesel-powered trucking fleet. Pan-United said its delivery fleet makes up to 7,000 trips a day across Singapore.

Surbana Jurong will help develop a business plan that considers techno-economic feasibility and potential carbon dioxide savings. Additionally, it will make carbon footprint calculations to determine the extent of carbon emissions reduced in Pan-United's future trucking fleet while working towards net-zero emissions.

The partnership is in line with Pan-United's sustainability goals — to offer only low-carbon concrete by 2030, carbon-neutral concrete products by 2040 and become a carbon-neutral ready-mixed concrete (RMC) company by 2050.

In 2020, both companies signed a memorandum of understanding with Keppel Data Centres and Chevron — with the support of the National Research Foundation — to identify and develop carbon capture technologies.

This is the second partnership between Pan-United and Surbana Jurong.

May Ng, Pan-United's chief executive, said the company recognizes the importance of "synergistic collaborations" to help drive the built environment towards net-zero emissions.

"As a key player in this sector, we are committed to invest to reduce our carbon footprint and provide low-carbon and carbon-neutral concrete products for the built environment," she added.

