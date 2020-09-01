Planet Underground Joins The Utility Expo's Orbit

Planet Underground, a key provider of information about underground utility safety, and The Utility Expo are joining forces to bring their "Roundtable Live!" event to the Kentucky Exposition Center every other year as "The Jobsite, presented by Planet Underground."

The Utility Expo (formerly ICUEE) is one of Trade Show Executive's "Fastest 50" growing trade shows.

"The Jobsite will be an amazing opportunity for contractors to learn the latest about equipment and technology from the people they can trust most…their peers," said John Rozum, The Utility Expo show director. "We're looking forward to working with Planet Underground to bring this exciting new feature to The Utility Expo."

The Roundtable Live! has drawn hundreds of visitors to Manteno, Ill., just south of Chicago, for the past three years, demonstrating everything from potholing underground facilities, to staging cross bore demonstrations, to installing utility lines and more.

"Planet Underground is proud to partner with The Utility Expo and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers," said Mike Parilac, Planet Underground CEO. "We look forward to constructing a job site and networking area in 2021 that allows industry professionals to learn from their peers in a familiar and relaxed setting."

Planning is already under way for The Jobsite at The Utility Expo. Demonstrations are expected to cover topics including utility locating, vacuum excavation, directional drilling, sewer inspections, trench safety and safety best practices.

About The Utility Expo

The Utility Expo is the largest event for utility professionals and construction contractors seeking comprehensive insights into the latest industry technologies, innovations and trends. The biennial trade show, known for equipment test drives and interactive product demonstrations, takes place in Louisville, Ky. The next event will be Sep. 28 to 30, 2021.

About Planet Underground

Planet Underground aims to deliver the best and most up-to-date information directly from the source — excavators, contractors, engineers and more. First-hand knowledge is shared with readers and viewers to help improve job site safety and work satisfaction. Whether involved in design, installation, protection or maintenance of underground utilities, Planet Underground believes professionals have a voice and can help build trust, enhance expertise and develop stronger, more open-minded relationships in the underground utility industry.