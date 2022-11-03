List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ponsse North America Inc. Expands to Southern USA

Thu November 03, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Ponsse Oyj


Ponsse North America Inc. has expanded its operations to Midway, Fla., which is right outside of Tallahassee. The main factors that influenced this development are the growing demand for cut-tolength wood and an increase in machine sales in the south.

"Forestry is our focus and all we do," said Pekka Ruuskanen, president and CEO of Ponsse North America, Inc.

"We are extremely excited about our expansion to the south because of the number of mill investments with new facilities opening, reopening of shut down mills and capacity increases. It is time for cut-to-length to be more dominant in the south like it is currently in the northern part of the USA.

"We want to provide all of our customers with the best machines in the world, exceptional service and the best parts availability in the industry."

Ponsse North America Inc is a subsidiary of Ponsse Plc and was established in 1995. The headquarters is currently located in the heart of the cut-to-length region in Rhinelander, Wis. Ponsse has branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon and now the latest addition in Florida. Ponsse also has full-line dealers and service dealers in various locations around the nation.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Electric Machines Earning Their Place On Heavy Construction Sites

Maine to Replace Two Bridges Over I-295 in Freeport

Adolfson & Peterson Complete New PGA Headquarters

ABC: Construction Job Openings Increased by 36,000 in September

Sully-Miller Battles Tides to Build Promenade

Potential Subway or Rail Line on Philly's Roosevelt Boulevard Studied by PennDOT

Florida DOT Beginning Work On Gulf Coast Parkway Near Panama City

Tracey Road Equipment Holds Annual Open House in East Syracuse



 

Read more about...

FLORIDA Forestry News Ponsse






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA