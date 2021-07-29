Power Equipment Company, based in Knoxville, Tenn., will be appointed the authorized Komatsu distributor in Arkansas effective mid-September 2021, expanding its presence in the state.

The territory will be served by existing authorized Komatsu branches in Little Rock, Ark., and Springdale, Ark.

Power Equipment is a member of the Bramco family of companies, one of the oldest and largest privately held equipment dealers in North America, and the Komatsu dealer of Tennessee, northern Mississippi and southwest Virginia. Power Equipment is solely focused on the distribution, support and service of heavy equipment.

"We have been in Arkansas since 1989. This opportunity allows us to continue to build on our relationship with Komatsu and expand our footprint in the state," said Chris Gaylor, president of Power Equipment.

Andy Moon, vice president of sales of Power Equipment added, "we are excited to bring Power Equipment's full capabilities and services to the entire state. Our goals include not only increasing Komatsu's market presence but also significantly investing in expanding product support capabilities for our entire Arkansas Komatsu customer base; including adding technicians and customer service representatives, expanding training and increasing parts availability."

Michael Brennan, chief executive officer of Power Equipment agreed.

"We have been a strong Komatsu dealer in northeast Arkansas for over 32 years. We are pleased that we are now going to be reaching a larger customer base and showcasing Power Equipment's strong product support capabilities."

"Komatsu has a long, successful history working with Power Equipment and we are excited to expand our partnership with them," added Rod Schrader, chairman and CEO of Komatsu America.

"We recognize and appreciate their strong customer focus and commitment to both selling and supporting the Komatsu product line and look forward to supporting them with this expansion."

Power Equipment will operate out of the existing H&E Equipment Services facilities in Little Rock and Springdale, retaining all current distribution business employees at these branches.

