Photo courtesy of Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading nationwide provider of custom truck and trailer rentals, announced its recognition as the fourth-place winner in the NAFA (National Association of Fleet Administrators) Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America competition. NAFA commended PTR for its exemplary fleet management practices and impactful contribution to the industry.

The NAFA Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America award recognizes and celebrates the top-performing commercial fleets across the United States. PTR's fourth-place achievement reflects its commitment to excellence, advancement and operational efficiency in the realm of fleet management.

In a competitive evaluation process, PTR demonstrated exceptional performance across the following key criteria:

Accountability

Asset Management

Business Management

Financial Management

Use of Technology & Information

Maintenance Management

Professional Development

Risk Management

Fuel Management

Sustainability

Adriene Horn, president of PTR, said, "The NAFA Top 100 Fleet Award is a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence and hard work demonstrated by our team every day."

PTR continues to innovate and elevate its services to meet the evolving needs of its customers while maintaining a strong focus on efficiency, customer service, quality and industry-leading practices.

For more information, visit www.rentptr.com and www.nafa.org/awards/the-100-best-fleets/.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories