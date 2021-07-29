Equipmentdown-arrow
President Joe Biden Visits Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations

Thu July 29, 2021 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


(L-R) are UAW Local 677 Shop Chairman Kevin Fronheiser; President Joe Biden; and Martin Weissburg, Mack Trucks president, at Mack’s LVO facility.
(L-R) are UAW Local 677 Shop Chairman Kevin Fronheiser; President Joe Biden; and Martin Weissburg, Mack Trucks president, at Mack’s LVO facility. (L-R) are Stephen Villanueva-Medina, flex line production technician; Glenn Gray, shop floor manager; President Joe Biden; Martin Weissburg, Mack Trucks president; and Kevin Fronheiser, UAW Local 677 shop chairman. President Joe Biden stressed the importance of American manufacturing, buying American products and good-paying jobs during remarks made at the facility. Jacob Evans (L), business team leader; Heather Bouchard, flex line production technician; and Shawn Smith, final line production technician, with President Joe Biden by the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle.

Mack Trucks hosted President Joe Biden at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, Pa., on July 28. President Biden stressed the importance of American manufacturing, buying American products and good-paying jobs during remarks made at the facility.

"We are honored that President Biden chose to visit Mack Trucks today," said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks. "This week marks the 121st anniversary of Mack Trucks, and we are very pleased to celebrate this milestone with the President. Mack is part of the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group to assemble all of its trucks exclusively in the U.S. for this market."

Mack recently completed an $84 million investment in plant improvements at LVO, which included the insourcing of chassis assembly, the addition of new equipment and a 300,000 sq.-ft. expansion of the facility. The plant upgrades were completed in 2020. LVO currently employs more than 2,500 people and plans to hire up to 400 more this year.

During the visit, Biden met with employees, including those represented by United Auto Workers Local 677, and toured LVO, learning about Mack's assembly process, its supply chain, and Mack's commitment to battery-electric vehicles. Biden was able to see firsthand the Mack LR Electric battery-electric refuse vehicle, Mack's first fully electric Class 8 truck.

Mack emphasized to Biden the importance of robust funding investments in infrastructure for zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV), as well as for all types of transportation.

"We need these types of investments to support American manufacturing's competitiveness in the global economy and to prepare for innovative technologies like the Mack LR Electric," Weissburg said.

"President Biden's visit to Mack Trucks spotlights the importance of manufacturing and good-paying jobs to the U.S. economy, and we are pleased to have hosted him at our facility," said Gunnar Brunius, vice president and general manager of LVO.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

Read more about...

