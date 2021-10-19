The new F-Series is powered by the Cummins B6.7 diesel engine and offers models in both Class 6 and — new for Isuzu — Class 7.

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. announced that production of its highly anticipated 2022 F-Series trucks has begun.

The F-Series trucks are the first product to come to market from the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) between Isuzu Motors Limited and Cummins Inc. These F-Series trucks are being assembled in Charlotte, Mich.

"The advanced, more powerful Cummins B6.7 engine will create new opportunities for our dealers," said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America "We now offer a complete range of Class 3 through 5 gasoline-powered models and Class 4 through 7 diesel-powered trucks, by far the widest range of low cab forward trucks in the marketplace."

Model Line-up

Three F-Series models are available:

Class 6 FTR: 25,950-lb. GVWR

Class 6 FVR Derate: 25,950-lb. GVWR

Class 7 FVR: 33,000-lb. GVWR

F-Series Models:

Are available in eight wheelbases, from 152 to 248 in., accommodating bodies from 14 to 30 ft. in length

Can be equipped with air suspension

Offer a 50- or 100-gal. fuel tank based on wheelbase

Come in a Standard Cab configuration with three-across seating

The low cab forward design's longer cab-to-axle (CA) dimension provides Isuzu F-Series trucks more cargo capacity versus conventional cab with a comparable wheelbase. This gives customers more versatility with their body application choices to accommodate heavier or bulkier cargo loads, according to the manufacturer.

The FTR also is available with optional low-profile tires.

Powertrain Highlights

Every 2022 Isuzu F-Series model is equipped with the most powerful version of the Cummins B6.7 Efficiency Series, This 6.7-L, inline six-cylinder diesel engine produces 260 hp and 660 lb.-ft. of torque.

"The Cummins B6.7 has a legacy that goes back almost 40 years, so we're excited to see it in the Isuzu F-Series," said Rob Neitzke, executive director of Cummins on-highway OEM business. "It gives Class 6 and 7 truck buyers in the U.S. and Canadian markets new ways to experience the B6.7 with configurations that didn't exist before today."

The Cummins B6.7 is mated to an automatic six-speed Allison RDS transmission (2550 Series with park pawl for FTR, 2500 Series with no park pawl for FVR). This robust powertrain is engineered to provide the optimum blend of power that drivers demand with the fuel economy and reliability that owners enjoy, the manufacturer said.

The Isuzu Difference

As with all Isuzu trucks, the FTR and FVR offer enhanced maneuverability, visibility and comfort. Drivers will appreciate the 50-degree inner wheel cut that gives the Isuzu F-Series class-leading turning diameters between 43.7 ft. (for 152-in. wheelbase models) and 65-ft. (for models with the 248-in. wheelbase). Isuzu's low cab forward design, along with new LED headlamps, will give drivers greater visibility than ever.

And Isuzu's rugged chassis and dependable Hexapod cab, together with the new Cummins/Allison powertrain, promise to maintain Isuzu's long-standing reputation for low total cost of ownership.

The 2022 Isuzu F-Series will be available at Isuzu's network of more than 300 dealerships, located in all 50 states, beginning in November 2021.

Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP)

The combination of Isuzu's medium-duty truck reputation and Cummins diesel engine expertise in the United States and Canada creates a competitive product. The F-Series trucks will meet customer demand for urban-friendly low cab forward trucks while giving Isuzu dealers and Cummins the opportunity to expand their customer bases.

"Collaborations like the ICPP provide ways to make more efficient use of physical resources to better serve our customers' needs," Skinner said. "We anticipate continued growth in the medium-duty market, so the benefits from the ICPP come at a very opportune time for us, for our dealers, and for our customers."

For more information, call 866/441-9638 or visit www.isuzucv.com.

