ProStack unveiled the TW 36-150 radial telescopic conveyor for the North American market. With a stockpile height of over 48 ft., it boasts a max capacity of 102,696 cu. yds. The conveyor features automated stockpile patterns, ease of use and road towability.

ProStack announced the launch of its new TW 36-150 radial telescopic conveyor.

The TW 36-150 is a 150-ft. radial telescopic conveyor that has been designed and built specifically for the North American market at ProStack's manufacturing facility.

Engineered for multiple stockpiling applications including quarrying and mining, the TW 36-150 delivers performance with a stockpile height of more than 48 ft., allowing for a maximum stockpile capacity of approximately 102,696 cu. yds. This capacity makes it ideal for high-volume operations requiring efficient material stockpiling, according to ProStack.

"This 150 foot telescopic conveyor has been built from the ground up for the North American market," said Neil Robinson, ProStack business line director. "We've worked hard to make sure it meets the demands of this market while also being easy to transport and deploy. Our team have added a lot of quality of life improvements that really make this a reliable, user friendly conveyor, which allows operators to deploy the conveyor without the use of tools or extra labor."

One of the standout features of the TW 36-150 is its automated stockpile patterns, which come as standard. These patterns significantly reduce material segregation, degradation, contamination and compaction, resulting in improved material quality and more efficient stockpiling.

The TW 36-150 features innovative design elements that prioritize ease of use and operational efficiency, according to ProStack. The conveyor is road towable throughout North America and comes with a tow hitch as standard.

The TW 36-150 is available to order now with delivery from ProStack's Mount Vernon facility in Missouri. This conveyor is the latest addition to ProStack's comprehensive range of telescopic conveyors, which spans from 140 ft. to 190 ft. and caters to applications including quarrying and ship loading. The rest of ProStack's product range includes tracked conveyors, bulk reception feeders, port hoppers and tracked feeders, which also are available throughout North America.

Local service and maintenance is available through ProStack's global dealer network that boasts factory trained technicians across 30 locations in North America, ensuring customers receive prompt, professional support wherever their operations are located.

For more information, visit terex.com/prostack/en

