Premier Truck Rental photo Jamie Meyer

Premier Truck Rental (PTR) announced that Jamie Meyer has joined the leadership team as the new chief operating officer (COO).

With more than 20 years in the equipment rental industry, Meyer brings decades of experience in strategic development, continuous improvement and operational success.

Meyer has held key leadership positions in large rental organizations over the last 20 years, including sales, branch leadership, regional management and operations. As the new COO, Meyer will oversee PTR's Fort Wayne and Fort Worth operations, as well as lead the logistics, field service, procurement, fleet, EH&S and outside yard teams. He will be focusing on process enhancements, quality, efficiency and innovation.

"We're excited to welcome Jamie Meyer to the PTR executive team," said Jason Gold, CEO of PTR. "His leadership and expertise will bring incredible momentum to our operational initiatives, and I'm confident he'll play a key role in driving PTR's continued growth and success."

"My goal is to propel PTR forward by streamlining our processes and enhancing customer experience through operational improvements, ensuring we set the gold standard across our teams and workflows," said Meyer.

PTR is a truck and trailer rental organization, known for its in-house customized trucks, exceptional customer service and nationwide footprint. With a strong commitment to excellence and providing custom-tailored equipment solutions, PTR has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the industries it serves.

Premier Truck Rental is excited to have Meyer on the team and looks forward to the impact his leadership will have on the company's future.

For more information about, visit rentptr.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

