Purple Wave photo Nick Pacino

Pacino brings 19 years of experience in the equipment auction industry where he developed relationships with customers across multiple states. He also trained and mentored several sales managers and executives. Pacino will primarily cover the Gulf Coast region in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

As a district sales director, Pacino will be responsible for building a sales team of territory sales managers and collaborating with them to grow the region. Together, they will work to find innovative ways to serve their customers while also providing the easiest way to buy and sell equipment in the Gulf Coast.

"What excites me most about joining Purple Wave is the company's commitment to Trust, Team, Care, and Passion," said Pacino. "The auction industry is evolving rapidly, and Purple Wave is at the forefront of bringing simpler, faster and more effective solutions to buyers and sellers."

Purple Wave Auction's online, no-reserve equipment auctions serve the agriculture, construction, government and fleet industries.

