List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Purple Wave Auction Announces New District Sales Director

    Purple Wave Auction welcomes experienced industry professional Nick Pacino as the new district sales director for the Gulf Coast region. With 19 years of equipment auction expertise, he aims to enhance customer service and streamline buying and selling processes in collaboration with his sales team.

    Thu February 27, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Purple Wave


    Nick Pacino
    Purple Wave photo
    Nick Pacino

    Purple Wave announced that Nick Pacino has joined the company as a district sales director.

    Pacino brings 19 years of experience in the equipment auction industry where he developed relationships with customers across multiple states. He also trained and mentored several sales managers and executives. Pacino will primarily cover the Gulf Coast region in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

    As a district sales director, Pacino will be responsible for building a sales team of territory sales managers and collaborating with them to grow the region. Together, they will work to find innovative ways to serve their customers while also providing the easiest way to buy and sell equipment in the Gulf Coast.

    "What excites me most about joining Purple Wave is the company's commitment to Trust, Team, Care, and Passion," said Pacino. "The auction industry is evolving rapidly, and Purple Wave is at the forefront of bringing simpler, faster and more effective solutions to buyers and sellers."

    Purple Wave Auction's online, no-reserve equipment auctions serve the agriculture, construction, government and fleet industries.




    Today's top stories

    Arkansas Connector Links XNA, Springdale Bypass

    MassDOT to Advance West-East Rail Service By Building New Train Station in Palmer

    PennDOT to Demolish 122-Year-Old Skinners Falls-Milanville Bridge Over Delaware River

    Rebel Auction Holds Its In-Person, Online Feb. Sale in Hazlehurst, Ga.

    Skanska Brings Engineering Muscle to Manage Bridge Jobs in Bay State

    Volvo Construction Equipment Unveils New Lineup of Articulated Haulers

    Building Superior Foundations With Liebherr

    Brasfield & Gorrie Helps 'Groundbreaking Ideas Take Root'



     

    Read more about...

    Alabama Auctions Business News FLORIDA Mississippi Purple Wave, Inc.