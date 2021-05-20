Equipmentdown-arrow
Quarrick Sells Thousands of Items at Auction in Pennsylvania

Thu May 20, 2021 - Northeast Edition #11
CEG


Quarrick Equipment & Auctions held an auction May 6 at its Uniontown, Pa., auction facility and equipment yard.

The auction attracted a large crowd of onsite attendees from Pennsylvania and surrounding states, while attracting heavy online bidding from equipment buyers vying for the more than 1,000 pieces of equipment up for bid.

The auction featured an extensive selection of aerial lifts and telehandlers, backhoes, dozers, excavators, haul trucks, paving equipment, wheel loaders and other equipment, including a variety of agricultural and construction support equipment.

Established in 1983, Quarrick Equipment & Auctions is a family-owned business now headed by Mike Quarrick. The company conducts regularly scheduled auctions on site at its facility with online bidding and specializes in on site complete or partial liquidation auctions of construction, farm and industrial equipment.

For more information, visit www.quarrickauction.com. CEG

Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8

Thomas Brown of Outdoor Tranquility and his son, Ty, look over this John Deere 240D excavator.
Steve Mizla of Apex Electrical Solutions tries out this Caterpillar 304 CR mini-excavator at the auction.
Toby Grove of Grove Farms came in from Garrett County, Md., to look over the skid steers up for bid.
Auctioneer Evan Goodrich calls out the bids.
Chris Jordan of C&C Service tries out a Caterpillar D4C XL dozer at the auction.
Dave Harper of Dave Harper Construction, based in Uniontown, Pa., recruited his father, Ron Harper, to assist in his search for a skid steer.
CN Metal’s Calvin Nissley Jr. considers a bid on this JCB 407 wheel loader.
Quarrick Equipment & Auctions’ Mike Quarrick keeps the bidding moving along at a fast clip.




Read more about...

Auctions Pennsylvania Quarrick Equipment & Auctions, Inc.






