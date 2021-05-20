Quarrick Equipment & Auctions held an auction May 6 at its Uniontown, Pa., auction facility and equipment yard.

The auction attracted a large crowd of onsite attendees from Pennsylvania and surrounding states, while attracting heavy online bidding from equipment buyers vying for the more than 1,000 pieces of equipment up for bid.

The auction featured an extensive selection of aerial lifts and telehandlers, backhoes, dozers, excavators, haul trucks, paving equipment, wheel loaders and other equipment, including a variety of agricultural and construction support equipment.

Established in 1983, Quarrick Equipment & Auctions is a family-owned business now headed by Mike Quarrick. The company conducts regularly scheduled auctions on site at its facility with online bidding and specializes in on site complete or partial liquidation auctions of construction, farm and industrial equipment.

For more information, visit www.quarrickauction.com. CEG

