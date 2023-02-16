The 45th annual Southern Farm Show wrapped up Feb. 3, 2023, and was deemed a great success by an overwhelming number of the 385 exhibiting companies.

With nearly 300,000 net sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor exhibit space, the show used nearly all of the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Approximately 30,000 agricultural, landscape and construction professionals were estimated to have attended the free-admission event.

While the majority of exhibiting companies were focused on agriculture, the show's growing number of construction and landclearing companies was evident. Participating companies included NED, Company Wrench, Fecon, Ascendum, Hills Machinery, ACT Construction Equipment, Asheboro JCB, James River Equipment, Blue Diamond Attachments, CCS Equipment Sales, Ditch Witch of NC, Sound Heavy Machinery, Vermeer and Vermeer All Roads. Kobelco also was at the show with a demonstration area. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

