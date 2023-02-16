List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Raleigh Hosts Successful 45th Annual Farm Show

Thu February 16, 2023 - Southeast Edition #4
CEG


The 45th annual Southern Farm Show wrapped up Feb. 3, 2023, and was deemed a great success by an overwhelming number of the 385 exhibiting companies.

With nearly 300,000 net sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor exhibit space, the show used nearly all of the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Approximately 30,000 agricultural, landscape and construction professionals were estimated to have attended the free-admission event.

While the majority of exhibiting companies were focused on agriculture, the show's growing number of construction and landclearing companies was evident. Participating companies included NED, Company Wrench, Fecon, Ascendum, Hills Machinery, ACT Construction Equipment, Asheboro JCB, James River Equipment, Blue Diamond Attachments, CCS Equipment Sales, Ditch Witch of NC, Sound Heavy Machinery, Vermeer and Vermeer All Roads. Kobelco also was at the show with a demonstration area. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Approximately 30,000 agricultural, landscape and construction professionals were estimated to have attended the free-admission event.(Southern Farm Show photo)
GF Equipment Sales Representative Tom Lane stands with the Vh110 Simatech. (CEG photo)
Kobelco featured a demonstration area at the show. (Southern Farm Show photo)
Jesse Rast of Jesse Rast Enterprises with the Gyro-Trac Model 500HF. (CEG photo)
Vermeer All Roads representative Archie Griffith with the Fecon 225. (CEG photo)
Fecon representative Joe Cox with the Fecon FTX 150-2. (CEG photo)
Loftness Specialized Equipment representative Wes Smith with the Loftness 51BX 40 excavator head. (CEG photo)
NEC representative Jason Henson (L) and customer Jon Flourmoy with the Prinoth Raptor 100. (CEG photo)
Implement Sales 2 representative Matt Johnson with a Baumalight mulcher. (CEG photo)
Premier Equipment Representative Chris Bennett with a New Holland mulcher. (CEG photo)
CCS Equipment Sales representative Ethan Davis with a Takeuchi mulcher. (CEG photo)




