Raven Industries, a leader in innovation and ag tech solutions, continues to prove its commitment to empowering farmers with efficient solutions for everyday operations.

Raven leverages its track record of leading innovation to accelerate integration with CNH Industrial platforms, creating a cohesive user experience.

"At Raven, our top priority is to address our customers' current needs with cutting-edge automated technology, while also preparing them for a future with driverless autonomy in their operations," said Eric Shuman, Raven general manager. "Raven Cart Automation, DirecSteer and Raven Sense & Act showcase our deep dedication to offering a range of solutions that positively impact all aspects of the cash crop cycle."

Raven Cart Automation: Increased Productivity With Reliable Synchronization

Modern harvesting operations require grain cart and combine operators to be in perfect sync to maximize profitability and efficiency. Without automation technology, this requires complex communication, high operator skill and precise movements.

Raven Cart Automation is designed to address these challenges, reducing operator stress by 22 percent for tractor operators and 33 percent for combine operators. This allows harvest operations to be more efficient.

Raven Cart Automation seamlessly synchronizes the cart's heading and speed with the combine during the unload on-the-go operation and simplifies the process for operators of all skill levels. With effective synchronization using local radio frequency, Raven Cart Automation ensures a smooth and reliable automated operation. Using the full aftermarket solution, farmers significantly reduce grain spillage and maximize overall profitability.

DirecSteer: Simple, Silent, Powerful Electric Steering

DirecSteer is Raven's latest electric-drive automatic guidance technology. The off-the-shelf aftermarket solution relieves stress by making autosteer simple and silent — allowing drivers to focus on other important aspects of their operation. It provides noise-free guidance at a competitive-based price, delivering highly accurate steering in all conditions.

DirecSteer's development is proof of Raven's commitment to develop technologies that make the Path to Autonomy more practical for customers, the company said.

Raven Sense & Act: A New Level of Spray Precision

The Raven Sense & Act solution suite combines cutting-edge innovations with existing technologies to deliver a precise and effective application technology stack. This integrated automation will enable farmers and ag retailers to automatically achieve the best application quality with the most efficient use of inputs by developing and executing application prescriptions in real-time, according to the manufacturer.

As a result, complex operations and decisions are completed at faster speeds, providing enhanced efficiency and precision.

Raven Sense & Act is an extension of Raven's recent integration with Augmenta, adding artificial intelligence and camera vision to its application technology stack to automatically control input rates and optimize various spraying and spreading applications.

For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories