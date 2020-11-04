Registration Opens for 2021 National Pavement Expo

With an optimistic eye on the future, registration recently opened for the National Pavement Expo (NPE) and Conference, scheduled for Jan. 20 to 23, 2021, at the Music City Center in Nashville.

Acknowledging that bumps in the road may crop up, show organizers implemented the "Register With Confidence" initiative that ensures any money spent on registration can be easily refunded.

"All attendee registration fees for expo and conference passes are fully refundable if cancelled by December 20," explained Russ Turner, associate show director, NPE.

"If you book your hotel room through our trusted partner, Eventsphere, there is no deposit due. Reservations can be cancelled up to 14 days before your arrival date without penalties."

Turner assures prospective attendees that with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its potential effects, it is NPE's and Emerald's top priority to keep the community safe and informed. With that in mind, the NPE team is monitoring the situation daily and following guidelines set forth by federal and local health agencies.

"We are in close communication with local Nashville authorities," Turner added. "In addition, we are implementing control measure and best practices recommended by the CDC and local health officials around the show and on-site, as well as working with other Emerald show teams for best practices. Our focus is to keep attendees, exhibitors, and the pavement maintenance industry updated regularly."

One facet of the show that remains certain is the quality of the content. In spite of an extremely difficult year, the pavement industry will no doubt be yearning for a chance to hit the ground running and set the stage for a productive 2021. Reasons to register remain numerous, because NPE is still the show that consistently brings vendors and contractors together. These people make their living from asphalt and concrete paving, sealcoating, striping, sweeping, crack repair, pavement repair and snow removal — and at NPE they are all under one (socially distanced) roof.

"For those who are looking to see products on the show floor, as well as attend sessions, now is the time to register," added Turner. "Registration rates are quite a bit lower now than day-of-the-show rates, and our register with confidence program assures that your money is easily refundable under the stated parameters. I look forward to seeing you in Nashville."

For more information, visit www.nationalpavementexpo.com/.