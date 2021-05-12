The annual GIE+EXPO trade show is set for Oct. 20 to 22 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Registration is open, and plans are under way for GIE+EXPO to bring the industry back together in person this October. Both attendees and exhibitors have indicated they are eager to participate in the annual trade show, which is set for Oct. 20 to 22 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Online registration — only $20 through Sept. 9 — is available at gie-expo.com.

As of April, 675 companies had already signed on to exhibit at GIE+EXPO and the co-located Hardscape North America — an 18 percent increase over the same time in 2019. More than 70 are new exhibitors. And, with the expo center's recent renovations to the demo area, exhibitors are looking forward to showcasing their latest innovations outdoors where attendees can test drive equipment.

"We look forward to attending the GIE+EXPO every year and are eager to get back to the show in 2021," said Chris Durig, VP of sales, BlueBird Turf Products. "It is the only industry show that provides an audience of distributors, dealers and landscapers at a single event. Additionally, it is the only industry show that provides opportunities for an indoor exhibit as well as outdoor product demonstrations."

Warren Sellers, show manager, said attendees also are ready to gather in person. According to a recent survey of past attendees, 91 percent of landscape professionals and 84 percent of dealers are likely to attend this year.

"GIE+EXPO has always been a good way to check up on the competition, to see what's new and talk to the manufacturers of the products we sell," said Sam Walter, president of Sam Walter & Son Inc. in Fairbury, Ill. "We can't wait to get back to the show in 2021."

With expanded education on real-world topics such as drones, robotics and connectivity, as well as features that put attendees behind the controls, this year's show will offer a wide range of dynamic opportunities, including:

Hands-on Drone Zone where attendees can fly drones with expert trainers

Technology Summit presented by the National Association of Landscape Professionals

UTV test track

Remote Pilot Certification Course presented by the Indiana State University Aviation and Unmanned Systems program

Expanded in-tree arborist demonstrations and classroom courses, including CEU opportunities

Opening keynote, "Leadership and a New World Order: The Need for Resilience," featuring retired U.S. Navy 4-star Admiral James Stavridis

Free dealer workshops by Bob Clements International, including a discussion on "Bulletproofing Your Business"

"Despite the pandemic, business never stopped for those who design, install and maintain living landscapes. While this year's show will look different, we can't wait to welcome everyone back to Louisville," said Kris Kiser, managing partner of GIE+EXPO and OPEI president. "We understand how important GIE+EXPO is to our industry, and we are committed to providing the education, resources and networking businesses need to thrive."

Recently named the sixth largest trade show in the nation, GIE+EXPO is sponsored by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute Inc. (OPEI), Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) and National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

For more information, visit gie-expo.com.

